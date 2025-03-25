I’m a vet and these are the spring hazards pet owners need to stay alert for

Vets Now

Leading vet warns pet owners to stay vigilant this springtime.

As spring officially arrives, pet owners are being urged to take extra precautions as they head outdoors with their furry friends.

While longer days and warmer weather offer opportunities for outdoor adventures, the season also brings hidden hazards that could put pets at risk.

Sadie Spencer, Principal Vet at Vets Now Liverpool said: “The change in seasons brings with it opportunities to make new memories with our pets and to get outside and enjoy the good weather. As we welcome spring, it's important for pet owners to be aware of potential dangers as sadly, although accidents can happen at any time of year, there are several spring specific hazards to be mindful of. From toxic plants and flowers like Daffodils and Lilies, to bee stings and grass seeds. Keeping a close eye on your pets and knowing where to turn in an emergency can make all the difference to their safety and wellbeing."

5 springtime hazards for pets:

Poisonous plants & flowers

Spring brings a burst of colourful blooms, but some flowers are highly toxic to pets. Lilies, tulips, daffodils, hydrangeas, and sweet peas can cause serious poisoning in cats and dogs, leading to vomiting, diarrhoea, tremors, and even organ failure. If you suspect your pet has ingested a toxic plant, seek immediate veterinary advice.

Insect stings

Bee and wasp stings can cause swelling, pain, and allergic reactions, particularly if a pet is stung on the face or throat. Last spring, Vets Now saw a 45% increase in the number of bee and wasp cases treated in their clinics, indicating pet owners should be vigilant as the weather improves.

Gardening hazards - slug pellets & grass seeds

As gardeners prepare for the season, many turn to slug and snail pellets to protect their plants. Slug products containing metaldehyde were banned in the UK in 2022 and the chemical is extremely toxic to pets causing tremors, seizures, and even death. It is possible that people may still have old packets that were purchased before the ban, but they shouldn’t be using these, so it’s worth checking any old packets of pellets before use to keep pets safe.

Similarly, long grass can pose risks, with grass seeds becoming embedded in pets’ paws, ears, or skin, leading to irritation and potential infections. Try to keep pets out of long grass areas and regularly inspect their paws, fur and ears to remove any you find.

Adder snake bites

The UK’s only venomous snake, the adder, becomes more active in spring as it emerges from hibernation. Found in woodlands, moorlands, and coastal areas, adders generally avoid confrontation but may bite if provoked. Symptoms of a bite can include swelling, bruising, drooling, vomiting, and, in severe cases, collapse.

Ticks

Warmer weather means an increase in tick populations, which can carry diseases such as Lyme disease. Ticks often attach to warm, hidden areas like the ears, neck, and underbelly, check your pet daily for ticks and ensure you are always thorough.

To help pet owners understand and learn more about the hazards, Vets Now has launched a new spring hazards online quiz. To test your knowledge and gain valuable tips, take the quiz now, vets-now.com/spring/.

Daisy revealed as most popular spring-inspired pet name:

Vets Now has shared some of the top spring-inspired pet names treated in Vets Now clinics.

Revealing that Daisy is the most popular spring-inspired pet name, some species of the daisy flower can be toxic to dogs and cats, so Vets Now recommend keeping the real thing away from pets and supervising them when they are near them, to prevent illness. Vets Now treated over 1,000 cats and dogs named Daisy last spring.

Popular spring-inspired pet names

Daisy

Sunny

Clover

Willow

Buttercup

Marigold

Blossom

April

Daffodil

What to do in an emergency

If you suspect your pet has been exposed to any of these dangers, contact your local vet or nearest emergency vet for advice. Symptoms of poisoning or severe reactions can appear within minutes, so prompt action is crucial.

Know who to call and where to go: Save time and stress in case of an emergency by having your local vet and the nearest emergency vets for out of hours saved as a contact in your phone.

Vets Now’s emergency clinics and hospitals are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the UK.

For more information on keeping your pet safe this spring or to find your nearest clinic, visit vets-now.com.