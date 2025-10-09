'I'm going to be roller-skating for 24 hours for Children in Need'

Danielle and Charlie Bailey

Super-skating mum Danielle Bailey and her 10-year-old son Charlie are taking on a “wheely” fun challenge for Children in Need – and they’re asking you to join in!

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super-skating mum Danielle Bailey and her 10-year-old son Charlie are taking on a “wheely” fun challenge for Children in Need – and they’re asking you to join in!

Most Popular

The pair are undertaking a 24-hour Skate-a-thon at MyActive in Biddulph, which will feature jam skaters, games and live DJs to keep the energy going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle, who runs Biddulph Leisure Roller Disco, has always been a keen skater and wants fundraisers to jump on board her initiative to raise as much money as possible for the children’s charity.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a complete novice, a social skater or a pro, there’s something you can do to help us,” said the 34-year-old.

“Roller disco is something which brings families together which is why we chose Children in Need; it’s a cause close to our hearts.”

So far, more than 40 skaters have signed up to the event, which runs from Saturday, November 8, until Sunday, November 9, and Danielle said: “If you don’t want to skate for the whole 24 hours you can book in to do up to three, six or 12 hours. We wanted to set our good skaters a challenge, but also open it up to anyone who wanted to come along.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rose and Crown pub in Biddulph is donating buffet food on Saturday for the skaters to keep their energy levels up, and on Sunday, Griddle and Grill food van will be on site.

Danielle said she was extremely grateful to Biddulph leisure centre for letting the skaters use the venue for free, and added: “I’ve been skating since I was three years old, and my very first session was at Biddulph so it’s really special to me.

“Charlie is really excited about doing the challenge with me, so please come along and join us. It’ll be great fun, all while raising money for a good cause.

“Our original target was £2,000 and we’ve already got more than that in sponsorship, so our aim now is just to raise as much as we possibly can for this great charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skaters can be any ability, and can do up to three, six, 12 or even 24 hours. The event takes place at MyActive Biddulph, Thames Drive, Biddulph ST8 7HL. Skate hire is £2.50.

To join the fun, contact Danielle on 07799353133 and she will send you the link to the team JustGiving page as well as step-by-step instructions on how to join the Skate-a-thon team and create your own Just Giving Skate-a-thon fundraiser page.