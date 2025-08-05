Inclusive fashion brand Recondition launches new, fashion-forward adaptive jeans

Adaptive fashion brand Recondition has launched its new, fashion-forward jeans, celebrating its first major business milestone.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed to be an accessible fashion brand for everyone, Recondition was founded by award-winning designer Ellie Brown. The clothing is created with the disabled community in mind, prioritising comfort, dignity and confidence, with fashion remaining at the forefront.

With an estimated 16.1 million people in the UK living with a disability, the Recondition team works closely with the community they design for, aiming to change perceptions of accessible fashion and drive inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to unveil the first item from our adaptive clothing collection,” said Ellie Brown, founder of Recondition. “Inclusivity is everyone’s fight and our aim is to create clothes that are accessible, adaptive and stylish. We’ve built a loyal following to help us reach this milestone and have exciting plans to expand the range.”

Recondition Jean Launch

To support its growth strategy, Recondition has been running a crowdfunding campaign and has garnered huge support. High profile fans include fashion blogger Lucy Jane – whose tagline is ‘stylish with a stoma’. Lucy Jane modelled for the Recondition launch and will be collaborating with the team as the brand grows.

For its sustainably produced debut jeans, Recondition worked with six co-creators to advise and shape the design, in line with the daily challenges they face as a result of different disabilities. The aim is to focus on functionality without sacrificing style.

Talula Cain, who has hypermobility and fibromyalgia and supported the design process said: “It’s so important when a fashion brand wants to create an accessible piece that they actually take the time and listen to disabled people, and understand what they want, not just what the brand thinks they need. I’ve never felt quite so seen and heard as working with Recondition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collaborative design process resulted in the decision to feature two different hip sizes for every waist size, meaning there are 18 sizes on offer. There are nine waist sizes, from 26-inch to 42-inch, with a slim and curvy hip option for each.

Recondition founder Ellie Brown with six co-designers

Other accessible features include:

front patch pockets for easy access when seated

a stiff, stretchy denim for the optimum balance between look and feel

popper and pull ring zip, instead of traditional jean fly

reinforced belt loops designed to withstand pulling

pull tabs for those with lower mobility