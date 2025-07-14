Incredible 'cyborg' beetles that help rescue crews locate survivors after disasters

The remote-controlled “cyborg beetles” could be used to help discover people trapped in collapsed buildings or mines (Cover Images)

Remote-controlled “cyborg beetles” could be used to help discover people trapped in collapsed buildings or mines, according to new research.

Australian scientists have equipped darkling beetles with removable backpacks that can be controlled using a video game remote.

Dr Thang Vo-Doan, a researcher at the University of Queensland who led the study, explained that the backpacks control the beetle's antenna and forewings through the use of electrodes.

“Beetles possess many natural gifts that make them the masters of climbing and manoeuvring in small, complex spaces such as dense rubble, that are difficult for robots to navigate,” Dr Vo-Doan told Scimex.

Lachlan Fitzgerald and Dr Vo-Doan (Cover Images)

“Our work harnesses these gifts and adds programmable controls that allow for precise directional guidance, without affecting the lifespan of the beetle.”

Research Assistant Lachlan Fitzgerald further noted that the insects can be directed to move side-to-side and climb vertical walls.

“While robots at this scale have made strides in locomotion, the transition from horizontal surfaces to walls remains a formidable challenge for them,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

He also highlighted that the insect’s “sophisticated sensing capabilities” and “soft environmental interactions,” which a synthetic bug would lack, make them ideal for disaster environments.

Beetles possess many natural gifts that make them the masters of climbing and manoeuvring in small, complex spaces such as dense rubble, that are difficult for robots to navigate (Cover Images)

Dr Vo-Doan stated that while a tethered power supply was used for the climbing test, the beetles had also shown the ability to climb with a battery equivalent to their own body weight.

“If people have been trapped under an extensive amount of rubble, you want to be able to find them as quickly as possible and start planning how to get them out,” Dr Vo-Doan said.

“We hope to produce a tool that can easily move through chaotic environments to pinpoint a person’s exact location, provide clues to any injuries, and give rescuers a picture of what needs to be done to free them.”