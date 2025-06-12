International fashion designer Dr. Lady Priyanka Mallick honoured by NASA
The design, which blends symbolism, architecture, sustainability, and cosmic love, has been officially included in NASA’s Mars Mission archives. The artwork represents a future home for humanity on Mars, with yellow, white, and red butterflies symbolizing Sun power, light reflection, and eternal love. The habitat incorporates rovers, astronauts, greenhouses, communication towers, and Mars' iconic Olympus Mons, portraying a profound artistic vision of interplanetary living.
Adding to this historic achievement, Her Majesty The Queen Camilla has personally congratulated Dr. Mallick on this recognition, continuing the royal family’s ongoing support of her extraordinary journey. Earlier, The Queen and His Majesty King Charles III had also celebrated Dr. Mallick when her designs—the Eternal Rose Dress and Cosmic Butterfly Brooch—landed on the Moon’s surface aboard the Firefly Aerospace Blue Ghost Lunar Lander on March 2, 2025, as part of NASA and LifeShip’s lunar mission. This event made her the first fashion designer in the world whose designs have ever landed on the Moon.
About Dr. Lady Priyanka Mallick
Dr. Mallick holds an honorary doctorate in Pop Cultural Studies and has completed her degree and master’s in Fashion Design from Milan, Italy. Her further studies include:
Streetwear Design – University of Fashion, California, USA
Sustainable Business – Harvard University
Sustainability Studies – Stanford University
UX Design – Cambridge University, UK
Leadership & Fleet Management – UNITAR, Geneva (via UK-based e-learning)
She is a proud entrepreneur of three fashion brands and operates multiple international fashion e-commerce stores. A prolific writer, she is the author of four e-books, and a member of esteemed global organizations including the United Nations for International Affairs, UN WOMEN, UNESCO, UNHCR, The Royal Commonwealth Society of the UK, and The Chatham House.
In 2024, she was also honored as the "Scottish Lady of Loch Ness" by the Scottish Clan Society under the Scottish Government.
Awards & Honors
Winner, International Fashion Designer Marathon, Milan (2019)
Stylist of the Year, Milan (2020)
Peace Prize, USA (2024)
Fashion Hero, A’ Design Award & Competition (2023)
World Record Holder – First Fashion Designer Whose Designs Traveled to the Moon (2024)
Scottish Lady of Loch Ness – Honored by the Scottish Clan Society of the Scottish Government.
French Fashion Award platinum winner, 2025. Paris France
Dr. Mallick continues to inspire millions with her cosmic creativity, sustainability leadership, and commitment to blending art, fashion, and universal consciousness.