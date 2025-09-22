Is this the worst plane food ever? The sandwich not fit for Oliver Twist

A 'shocked' dad claims Ryanair served him the 'worst airplane food ever' - in a miserable sandwich that 'wasn't fit for Oliver Twist'.

A 'shocked' dad claims Ryanair served him the 'worst airplane food ever' - in a miserable sandwich that 'wasn't fit for Oliver Twist'.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan Minogue and his wife Claire Minogue, 61, were travelling back from Faro to Dublin airport on 21 July after seven relaxing nights in Portugal.

Most Popular

The 'starving' 63-year-old ordered a £5.90 Hot Ham and Cheese Panini but claims he was 'stunned' to open it up and discover just one piece of ham and the 'tiniest bit of cheese' with no butter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite polishing off the 'bland' sandwich that compared to 'something out of Oliver Twist', he was forced to buy more food when he landed because he was still hungry.

Taking to social media, the dad-of-two shared a photo of the sandwich captioned 'shocking and insulting'.

In the photo you can see the opened sandwich, which has only one slice of ham cut in half and a small amount of melted cheese - with the ingredients barely covering half the bread.

Users took to the comments to express their shock at the 'disgusting' meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some users warned to 'never buy food on board flights'.

Feeling 'massively ripped off' by the purchase the retail manager says he will no longer buy food during a Ryanair flight again.

Declan who lives in Lusk, Dublin, Ireland, said: "It was the worst airplane food ever. It was a massive rip off. I was shocked when I saw it.

"I got it and I opened it and couldn't believe it so I took a picture. It had two slices of ham and the tiniest bit of cheese and the cheese was like butter. There was no substance to it. I was stunned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was like something out of Oliver Twist. You wouldn't be asking for more than that.

"It didn't taste good. It was very bland but I was starving so what could I do. You wouldn't really think you can mess up a ham and cheese sandwich.

"I left the flight feeling quite hungry and had to get something from the airport.

"I know it's a budget airline but you'd expect better service. I wouldn't buy anything on Ryanair's flights again. The standards are a disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't complain about it, which I should have. My other half wouldn't let me."

Many users expressed their shock in the comments.

One user said: "Disgusting."

Another user said: "What the hell is that. That's ridiculous."

A third user said: "Gross."

Other users warned to never buy food on a flight.

One user said: "Never buy the food on board. Bring your own and cold drinks. Much nicer."

Another user said: "Take your own sandwiches. We never buy food on the plane."

Ryanair has been approached for a comment.