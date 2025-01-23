“It’s a miracle that I’m not dead” - Russell Kane shares his health concerns and parenting compromises

Russell Kane on the motoring podcast

Balancing your career and parenting is a struggle that many of us can relate to but for comedian, Russell Kane, this year has made finding that balance even harder.

Russell was a guest on podcast Fuelling Around recently, where he discussed his 60-date tour across the UK and how his career in general has taken its toll on his body and relationships.

Speaking about how busy he can get, he said; “Last Thursday, I woke up, I had a fimed job at 11:30, I had a film job at 3:30, I was on stage for a corporate (performance) at 6pm doing a keynote speech - limo, bike, tour date. That’s one day.”

“That’s why I take long holidays.”

“To be honest, the real challenge isn’t that - I have been born sort of wired weird, I’ve got an unusual amount of creative energy and I love what I do.”

The TV personality would then reflect on his life as a working parent.

“The main challenge for me is the stage of life I’m at. My daughter’s nine. She really needs me. There’s so much magic,” he told the podcast hosts.

Russell, as many parents do, has made personal sacrifices to ensure he’s there for his daughter.

“So I’m based right in the middle of the country in Cheshire, meaning, most nights I will try and come home. Even if I fall asleep at half two in the morning, if it means I can just do the school run,” he revealed.

“Like today, for example, my tour manager’s gone ahead of me to set up the gig tonight and I’m going to see my daughter for 15 minutes.”

“That might seem like a lot of hassle and extra energy for me but for her, she’ll remember I was there this morning.”

“I only stay over when it goes beyond three and a half hours. If it’s three and half hours there, I will come home. Three and a half hours back. Always.”

The constant travelling and energy Russell has to put into his comedy career would exhaust anyone but its par for the course for him.

“It’s a miracle that I’m not dead,” he joked.

“I probably burn five to 800 calories in the 70 to 80 minutes I’m on stage. It’s a physical assault on the body.”

“The reason I’m unusually fit for my age is not not ‘cause I like the gym or enjoy being fit, it’s because I absolutely have to be fit - like a boxer or a runner, except I don’t get to retire at 35.”

Due to the physical strain he puts into his charismatic performances, the author has to be careful.

“My resting heart rate is about anywhere between sort of 55 and 60 so, athlete level,” he said.

“While my music is playing is playing, it jumps to 100 and 110 and while i’m on stage, it goes anywhere between sort of 100 and 160.”

“I’m under a cardiologist and getting checked every year because, they do not yet know whether our body processes that as good stress or bad stress.”

Despite loving his career and embracing the lifestyle that comes with it, Russell knows that he has to take care of himself.

“Now Lee Evans has retired, I can’t think of anyone like me energy wise,” he explained.

“So what happens is, if you’re performing at my age, at that level, there is nothing left to stay awake with.”

“You could find out your bank account has been cleared and you would still fall asleep like a baby in the womb.”

“I’m a beesting comedian - once that sting is deployed, I’m dead for the day. I have to regenerate.”