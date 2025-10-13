Jaden defies the odds to launch his own business following a serious car accident

Jaden following his accident

He had dreams of becoming a sprinter at the Olympics, but Jaden Payne’s hopes were shattered when he was involved in a serious car accident.

But despite suffering a brain injury, the 23-year-old from Birmingham, has overcome the odds to launch his own Mobile Sports Massage and Consultancy business, inspired by the care he receives.

Already a Sickle Cell patient at Birmingham Children’s Hospital (BCH), the sports-fanatic said: “Before my accident, I was going to be a sprinter, I wanted to make it to the Olympics. Due to my accident my ambitions changed."

Jaden needed to be cut out of a car following an accident in May 2017 when he was aged 14. His injury resulted in several small blood clots on his brain, which later formed into one large and life-threatening blood clot.

Jaden's graduation

Experts at BCH performed a lifesaving four-and-a-half-hour operation to remove the clot.

During his recovery, Jaden received intensive physio and occupational therapy at the hospital to regain many of the basic skills he had lost following his accident.

Jaden shared: "I really benefited from the treatment I had in the Children's Hospital so I was inspired to follow in their footsteps.”

Jaden has launched his Sports Massage business and plans to offer Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) Research Consultancy with the goal of making research more inclusive for people with severe head injuries. He is also a motivational public speaker.

Jaden launching his business

Jaden's mum and full-time Carer, Suzanne Dottin-Payne, explained: "We're really proud of Jaden for championing ABI and Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) awareness, both of which are hidden conditions which can cause debilitating fatigue."

Before his accident, Jaden had already been cared for at BCH for Sickle Cell Disease, which he was diagnosed with at birth.

The disease is a serious inherited condition that affects the red blood cells. It can cause painful episodes called a Sickle Cell crisis, which can be very severe and last for days or weeks.

Despite facing many challenges with his health, Jaden has not only successfully become a business owner, but recently celebrated graduating from St Mary’s University in London with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Rehabilitation, with an Upper Second Class Honours.

Suzanne shared how she was feeling watching her son graduate. She said: "My heart was overflowing. It was wonderful. Everybody asked if I cried but I told them I'm done with crying. I cried for four-and-a-half hours when he was in the operating room and I have no more tears to shed. I was very proud of him."

Jaden’s passion for sports has never wavered and he hopes to one day become a Paralympian. He has also played for the Warwickshire Access Disability Cricket Team.

Suzi Raybould, Clinical Nurse Specialist in the hospital's specialist sickle cell service, said: "Jaden has faced many obstacles and we are very proud of his achievements. He has used his experiences to design his career pathway and inspire others.”

Jaden, who has now transitioned to adult care, reflected on the treatment he has received at BCH. He said: "I just want to say thank you to all the teams who have looked after me. I don't know what else to say. I was in there for Sickle Cell. I was in there for bumps and bruises. I was in there for my brain injury. My file's huge. I am very grateful."

Jaden's surgeon, Mr Desiderio Rodrigues, Consultant and Clinical Service Lead for Neurosurgery, shared: “His conviction to do something good for society and start his own business even after having faced multiple health obstacles is phenomenal. Jaden has shown everyone that determination and focus can achieve anything, even in adversities. My team and I are very proud of Jaden.”

Kay Newport, Consultant Therapist in Paediatric Neurorehabilitation, shared: "Jaden is an inspiration to all of us working in the field of acquired brain injury. Despite all the challenges he has faced, he continues to achieve everything he sets his mind to, while inspiring and supporting others on a similar journey."