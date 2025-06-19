Jeff Bezos’ wedding is expected to cost over 36 million dollars

Tell us your news

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are set to tie the knot in one of the most extravagant weddings of the year in June 2025, with an estimated cost of over $36 million.

This figure is substantially higher than the average wedding cost in the UK, which is around £20,822 in 2025 according to Bridebook, and is expected to rival some of the world’s most luxurious weddings. While Bezos has a net worth of $246.1 billion, the wedding is expected to be relatively intimate for a billionaire wedding at 200 guests, which puts it at a lower cost than other luxury weddings, such as last year’s Ambani wedding, which had over 5,000 guests.

Bridebook, the world’s leading wedding planning app, offers a breakdown of the predicted costs for the wedding of the year, with the wedding of the year expected to cost over $36m.

A full breakdown of the most expensive aspects of the wedding, and the predicted costs, are as follows:

Entertainment: Alongside a likely array of other extravagant entertainment, rumours of Elton John and Lady Gaga performing are still strong, and pose one of the highest costs at the wedding. According to Seattle Entertainment Group, Elton John costs a maximum of $2,900,000 for a private event, while Gaga costs a whopping $3,625,000.

Transport: Jeff Bezos owns four Gulfstream G650ER jets (one of the most expensive and long-range business jets). With costs like fuel, crew and airport fees, private jet travel for guests alone could easily add $1M–$ 2M+ to the wedding bill, especially if they’re arriving from multiple international locations. The couple has also booked all 250 of Venice’s water taxis, costing $594,000 per day for 12 hours of service, multiplied by the three days. Add in excursions on Bezos’ 417-foot sailing yacht, Koru – the largest sailing yacht in the world, the docking and operation of which for a weekend event could easily reach $2 million – and transport alone makes a major splash. The wedding guests could enjoy a luxury cruise like no other, complete with on-board Michelin-star chefs, personalised experiences and private events as they sail the Mediterranean or the Adriatic.

Jewellery: The custom-designed rings are likely to be from top-tier jewellers like Cartier, Tiffany & Co., or Harry Winston, likely in platinum or 18k gold, with rare, flawless diamonds or even coloured gemstones. While a pair could cost between $650,000 and $3.5 million, depending on the customisation, it’s likely the couple will seek to match the extravagance of the $2.5M+ engagement ring. Sanchez has worn high-end pieces before, like a 200-carat emerald necklace at the Oscars, worth several million. If she wears a matching set of necklace, bracelet and earrings in that style alongside her wedding band, it could easily cost between $10 million and $20 million overall.

Dress: The wedding dress is rumoured to be an Oscar de la Renta custom gown at $250,000. Yet since being spotted at Dolce & Gabbana in Milan in March, Sanchez could also be donning a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, usually priced at $100,000–$350,000.

Venue & Catering: The wedding is now rumoured to be held at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia venue, with costs estimated at $22,000 to $55,000 per day. Guests are staying at Aman Venice or the Gritti Palace, where rooms start at $3,200 a night, totalling about $1,920,000 for 200 guests over three nights. High-end catering at venues like these ranges from $200 to $400 per guest, which adds up to $240,0000 at the higher range for 200 guests over the three days. With expensive Italian wines like Roagna and Masseto costing over $1,000 per bottle, plus Champagne like Dom Pérignon, it would likely cost between $70,000 - $140,000 to stock the bar for the 200 guests.

Floristry & Decor: Luxury weddings at these venues often include extravagant floral displays, which can push costs toward the higher end. Considering bouquets, and ceremony/reception pieces, alongside table centrepieces (200 guests) and additional decor, estimations are of $40,000-$60,000. Customised signage and storytelling elements would likely cost between $5,500 and $16,500, depending on their complexity and design, further bumping up the decor costs.

Cake: Given the couple's high-profile taste and the luxurious setting in Venice, the wedding cake(s) will likely be a multi-tiered masterpiece. The cake could come from one of Venice's top patisseries, such as Rosa Solva, founded in 1879 and the winner of many prizes and awards, or from a celebrity cake designer. Given the scale of the wedding, the cake could easily cost $30,000 to $50,000, especially if it is custom-designed and includes unique elements like edible gold leaf or designer decorations.

Wedding Favours: Given the exclusivity of the wedding, the wedding favours will likely be luxury personalised gifts such as custom-engraved jewellery, designer leather goods and even private experiences like exclusive Venetian tours. For high-profile weddings like this, favours typically cost $200 to $2,000 per guest. For 200 guests, the total cost would likely cost up to $400,000, depending on the level of personalisation and luxury.

Photographer: The couple will likely opt for a high-end, celebrity photographer. Rumours of Annie Leibovitz could cost an estimated $500,000 for her services.

Planner: The couple are reportedly working with wedding planners Lanza & Baucina, who oversaw the Clooney wedding. Luxury wedding planners in Italy usually charge a flat fee of €20,000-30,000, but for such a high-profile couple, costs will likely exceed $30,000.

Rank Suppliers Predicted cost 1 Venue hire (including hotel stay for 200 guests) $2,215,000 2 Catering & Drinks $380,000 3 Planner (using Lanza & Baucina) $32,300 4 Wedding dress $250,000 5 Floristry & Decor $76,500 6 Photographer (e.g. Annie Leibovitz) $500,000 7 Cake $50,000 8 Entertainment $6,525,000 9 Jewellery $20,000,000 10 Transport $5,782,000 11 Wedding favours $400,000 12 Drinks $140,000 13 Hair & Make-Up $100,000 Total $36,450,800

Additional extras:

Super luxury late-night pizzas? Bezos is famously into innovative ideas, and Amazon was famous for its two-pizza rule, where project teams could never be bigger than that which could be fed by two pizzas. There are rumours that, as a spin on this, the wedding could feature luxury pizzas from a high-end chef, with gold leaf, truffle and caviar toppings. If you’re thinking about luxury pizza catering for 200 guests at the wedding, you can imagine a price tag of $1,000–$3,000 per pizza (depending on the toppings and exclusivity). This would add up to approximately $200,000–$600,000 for the ultimate post-reception pizza party that only billionaires could dream of!

The first-ever honeymoon in space? As the founder of Blue Origin, Bezos is no stranger to space, and he could very well be eyeing the first-ever honeymoon in space. While the idea of a honeymoon in orbit sounds like science fiction, it’s already becoming a reality for those with the means. Blue Origin offers private spaceflights for $500,000 per person. If Bezos and Sánchez were to embark on a space honeymoon, the cost of their adventure would be around $1 million for both of them (and probably an exclusive private astronaut experience to boot). Add the costs for training, high-end accommodation and luxurious space travel amenities, and you’re looking at a potential $2–$3 million for the ultimate honeymoon that literally blasts off into space.

Hamish Shephard, Founder of Bridebook, comments: “The world will be watching when one of the most recognisable businessmen, Jeff Bezos, gets married in a three-day extravaganza in Venice. Weddings have become increasingly lavish over recent years, mainly due to couples getting married when they are older, and hence being able to spend more, and social media raising everyone’s expectations of a wedding. While the number of guests (200) is fairly small for a luxury wedding, they are extremely high-profile, including well-known political figures, celebrities and fellow billionaires. According to Bridebook’s 2025 wedding report, over 43% of UK couples have considered getting married in Italy, and it is the most popular destination wedding location for UK couples. Given the couple's high-profile taste and the luxurious setting, this event will likely drive demand up even further, joining the likes of George Clooney and Kim Kardashian to spike trends across the wedding industry.”

