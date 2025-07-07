Jeffrey Epstein had no contact list and died by suicide, FBI finds.

An investigation by the US Department of Justice and the FBI concluded that Jeffery Epstein had no contact list and died by suicide.

The billionaire financier and convicted child sex offender was charged with sex trafficking of minors on July 6th 2019 before being found dead in his cell a month later.

This has been the source of many conspiracy theories, with many saying that the billionaire has incriminating information on rich and powerful people and was murdered.

Ghislaine Maxwell with ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein

The Trump administration plans to release both a raw and enhanced video that shows that no one entered the area Epstein was held the night that he died, which supports the medical examination’s findings.

'The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability,' the memo reads.

The joint investigation also concluded that there was “no credible evidence” that Epstein had an incriminating client list or that he used it to blackmail “prominent individuals”, and that no one else involved in the case would be charged aside from Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years for child sex trafficking.

The results of this investigation goes against many of the Trump administration’s claims in the past. Pam Bondi, the Attorney General, claimed in February that the client list was “Sitting on my desk right now to review". The director of the FBI Kash Patel, and the deputy director Dan Bongino, both expressed doubt that Epstein killed himself.

Elon Musk, who claimed that Trump was on the Epstein list in a tweet last month during his public fallout with the president, posted a meme on X, showing anger at the findings, and claiming "this is the final straw."