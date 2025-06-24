Jeremy Clarkson's 'greatest' Ferrari heading to auction

It is set to sell for between £180,000 and £220,000

A Ferrari F355 once owned byJeremy Clarkson is to go under the hammer next month, with estimates placing its value between £180,000 and £220,000.

The 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS, finished in classic Rosso Corsa with Crema hide and Rosso carpets, will be offered as Lot 136 at Cliveden House on Tuesday, 8 July 2025.

Factory-fitted with a manual gearbox and extremely rare sports seats, the car was ordered new by Clarkson through the official Maranello Sales dealership at their Tower Gate showroom in Egham. It was delivered in August 1996, bearing the registration “P199 YPL”, and is accompanied by its original Warranty Card confirming Clarkson as first owner.

The F355 featured prominently in Clarkson’s Car Years TV series and several of his Sunday Times columns, including one in which he used the Ferrari to retake his driving test – an effort he famously failed.

The auction will take place at Cliveden House near Maidenhead, Berkshire

In his 1996 VHS special Unleashed on Cars, Clarkson described the model as “the greatest car in the world, ever”, calling it a pinnacle of Ferrari’s design and technology.

Following his ownership, the Ferrari was given away as part of a Sunday Times competition, passing through several collectors before being acquired by its current vendor in 2013. Since then, the car has been fastidiously maintained by renowned Ferrari specialist John Pogson of Italia Autosport in Huddersfield.

Recent work completed in May 2025 includes a full service, cambelt replacement, steering rack refresh, paint correction, and detailing – a package totalling £9,345. The car was also issued a new MOT and shows just 14,899 miles on the odometer.

All original documentation is included in the sale, from order forms and correspondence with Maranello Sales to the owner’s manuals, toolkit and car cover.

The vehicle has a rare specification of manual gearbox with sports seats

With its impeccable provenance, low mileage and rare configuration, this particular F355 GTS is considered by many to be one of the most desirable examples in existence – and thanks to Clarkson’s enduring connection with the car, also one of the most recognisable.

It is expected to draw considerable attention from collectors and fans of both Ferrari and Clarkson alike.