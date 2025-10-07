John Lewis baby products recall: Parents warned over choke risk

Parents are being warned to 'immediately' stop using three John Lewis baby products - for fears their tots could 'choke' or be sent flying when a pram's wheels COME OFF.

The British department store issued the recall on two of their JoJo Maman Bébé baby clothing products due to a problem with the way the popper fastenings are attached.

This means the brand's Embroidered Cord Dungarees & Top Set and Cherry Printed Cord Dungarees & Top Set are now seen as a choking hazard to babies.

Meanwhile they also warned the front wheels on their £670 Joolz Hub2 stroller may be at risk of 'detaching' from the chassis, which could result in injury to a child or parent.

While the store has said this is a 'rare' occurrence, they have issued the safety notice as this fault may cause a potential risk of the user losing control of the pram and causing harm.

The two colourful baby clothing items may also end up scratching an infant - another reason for this 'important' safety warning and all batch codes are being recalled.

John Lewis is now asking parents who purchased either one of these outfits between September 3rd and September 25th this year to stop dressing their tot in them immediately.

Each clothing item can then be packaged up and returned to a local John Lewis & Partners store for a full refund or an exchange.

A spokesperson for John Lewis said: "We are very sorry that it has been necessary to recall this product, and for any inconvenience caused."

Like the baby clothes, John Lewis is asking anyone who bought the pram between June 25th and September 24th this year to stop using the baby carriage immediately.

The specific batch of pushchairs that has been affected are serial numbers from HUB2CH-016488 to HUB2CH-016687.

If your stroller falls within this range, parents have been asked to contact Joolz customer service directly to arrange a free replacement of the chassis [frame] and collection of the old one.

Joolz said: "Out of caution and commitment to parents, we are taking this proactive step.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Your child's safety and your peace of mind are always our top priority."

Shoppers can contact John Lewis on 03456 049 049, Monday to Friday between the hours of 9am - 5pm.

To reach out to Joolz about the stroller fault, you can email: [email protected] or call them directly on: 02045252638.