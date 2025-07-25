Julie on Prime: Keeley Hawes branded ‘menopausal 007’ in new hitwoman drama - how to watch

Keeley Hawes as Julie in The Assassin.

The actress has received rave reviews following her role in new comedy thriller The Assassin.

Keeley Hawes has been praised for her recent role as no-nonsense hitwoman, Julie, in the new Amazon Prime series.

The character is a semi-retired professional assassin trying to keep to herself on a remote Greek island. But she lives out of fear of her past catching up to her and ends up on the run with her son after a targeted attack.

The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan said: “menopausal assassin has been a long time coming, even though there is literally no more perfect paring in the world than a woman rapidly emptying of oestrogen and a gun,” rating the series five stars.

She goes on to say that the plot is “stylish, witty and tightly written.”

It has been said that Hawes has lived up to her name as the entertainment industry’s undeclared Queen of Tense with this performance.

The Assassin is available to watch on Prime Video now.