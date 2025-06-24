July Open Studios inspires bright future for young jeweller

By Cambridge Open Studios
Contributor
3 hours ago
Jasper P, with his handmade jewelleryplaceholder image
Jasper P, with his handmade jewellery
Budding jeweller, Jasper P., aged 10, is now creating and selling his own jewellery in a Cambridge gift shop after being inspired by a family visit to local jewellers' studios during last year’s July Open Studios, the annual art festival arranged by Cambridge Open Studios.

Jasper’s mum, Heather P., said: “Last year, when Jasper was nine years old, we popped into the studio of Gabriella del Valle and she kindly showed my son all of the tools she uses to create her own jewellery. After borrowing some items from a friend, Jasper began making his own pieces and has since sold over 150 pairs of earrings.

“He started selling them for a pound outside our home and his brother got involved too. Now they are selling their creations in a local gift shop, and this is solely down to visiting the Open Studios. We are looking forward to visiting many more this year.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gabriella del Valle, jeweller and chair of Cambridge Open Studios, said: “I am thrilled that Jasper has continued to make jewellery since visiting me last year. Inspiring creativity is what Cambridge Open Studios and our July Open Studios is all about and I can’t wait to welcome visitors to my studio this year.”

Learn more about July Open Studios and find an artist’s studio to visit: https://camopenstudios.org/

Related topics:Cambridge
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice