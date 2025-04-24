​Katy Perry and Metallica lead blockbuster Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concert line-up

The trio of acts is the first wave of artists announced for the season-ending Formula 1 race weekend, which takes place at Yas Marina Circuit from 4 to 7 December 2025.

A fourth headline performer is still to be revealed.

Organisers say the concerts — part of the Yasalam entertainment programme — have become a centrepiece of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix experience, attracting global music stars to round off the F1 calendar in style.

Perry, best known for chart hits like Firework, Roar, and Teenage Dream, will close the show on Sunday night after the final race of the season.

Metal legends Metallica, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009, will take the stage on Saturday, bringing their trademark thrash sound to the UAE capital.

Benson Boone, who rose to fame on TikTok and is behind breakout singles Beautiful Things and Slow It Down, will kick things off on Thursday evening — the day before track action begins — following the fan-favourite Pit Lane Walk.

The Friday night headliner has yet to be confirmed.

David Powell, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at organisers Ethara, said: “The Yasalam programme is a highlight of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend and we take great care in curating a dynamic mix of artists each year.

"We are delighted with the lineup for 2025 and look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world for four days of unmissable entertainment on and off the track.”

Access to the After-Race Concerts is included in all four-day Grand Prix tickets, with upgrades available for Golden Circle passes offering front-of-stage access. The concerts will again be staged at Etihad Park.

The concerts follow a record-breaking 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which drew 190,000 fans across four days, including 110,000 for the music events. It was later voted ‘Best Event Spectacle’ at the F1 Awards.

Alongside the headline music acts, ticket holders also gain access to Yas Island’s main attractions — including Ferrari World, Sea World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

