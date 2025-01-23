Kingswood: Field Studies Council steps up support following "significant blow" to outdoor learning sector

The Field Studies Council operates multiple centres across England, Wales and Scotland

The UK’s leading environmental education charity the Field Studies Council has pledged to support hundreds of schools affected by the closure of Kingswood activity centres, ensuring pupils don't miss out on vital outdoor learning experiences.

The charity is reaching out to schools left uncertain about their residential trips following the collapse of the Inspiring Learning Group and subsequent closure of seven Kingswood centres – a development it describes as a significant blow to the sector.

Mark Castle, chief executive of the Field Studies Council, said: "We're here to support schools affected by this situation who may not be able to take advantage of the PGL rescue package. Our priority is ensuring that young people don't miss out on these transformative educational experiences that are already under threat from increasing financial pressures.

"Our thoughts are also with the Kingswood employees who have lost their jobs. These are dedicated professionals who have inspired countless young people through outdoor education.

“Their expertise and commitment to the sector will be sorely missed, and we hope they can find new opportunities to continue their valuable work in outdoor education."

Mark stressed: “The loss of such a significant provider highlights the mounting pressures facing the outdoor education sector.

"As the UK's leading environmental education charity, we're committed to ensuring these vital educational experiences can continue. We are ready, as are others in the sector to support schools in finding alternative arrangements for their residential trips.”

The Field Studies Council stressed that the administration of Inspiring Learning Group and Kingswood centre closures came at a time when an increasing number of children were already missing out on experiences as a standard part of their education.

“Those who would benefit most from these opportunities are often at the greatest risk of missing out,” added Mark.

"This increasing inequality is something we have regularly raised with government, including in our recent response to the Curriculum Review in England.

“We strongly believe that outdoor learning and fieldwork residentials, along with all the benefits they bring, need to be firmly embedded in the curriculum rather than being left to chance or ability to pay.”

The Field Studies Council operates multiple centres across England, Wales and Scotland and has been providing environmental education for more than 80 years.

Schools seeking support with rearranging their outdoor learning programmes can find more information here https://www.field-studies-council.org/changes-at-kingswood/