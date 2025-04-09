Lady Gaga’s tattooist inks entire plane in world first

Corendon CEO Gunay Uslu, founder Atilay Uslu, and tattoo legend Henk Schiffmacher unveil the world’s first fully tattooed aircraft. Designed by Schiffmacher for Corendon’s 25th anniversary, the artwork spans 200 m², turning the plane into a flying tribute to travel, freedom, and discovery.

Lady Gaga’s tattooist has taken his craft to new heights — by covering an entire passenger jet in his trademark artwork.

Henk Schiffmacher, the Dutch artist behind some of the world’s most iconic celebrity inkings, has created a full-body design for a Corendon Airlines Boeing 737.

The aircraft, named Sweet Louise after Schiffmacher’s wife, is wrapped in nearly 200 square metres of traditional-style artwork, including anchors, hearts and a pirate symbol painted onto the engine.

Schiffmacher — whose clients have included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam and Motörhead frontman Lemmy — said: “This is a tribute to the traveller. Tattoos tell stories, and now this one will fly across the skies.”

He added: “The tattoo on the engine represents a pirate — the eternal wanderer of the seas — transformed for Corendon into a heart-shaped symbol. It reflects my years of travelling the world and connecting with people from all walks of life. It symbolises movement, connection and the desire to explore.”

The idea was born during a conversation between Schiffmacher and Corendon CEO Gunay Uslu, who agreed to bring the vision to life as part of the airline’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

“To celebrate Corendon’s 25th anniversary, we wanted to do something bold and unforgettable — something that reflects who we are,” Uslu said. “This collaboration with Henk Schiffmacher is more than just eye-catching; it symbolises Corendon’s adventurous spirit and our willingness to go off the beaten track.”

Creating the artwork was a complex process involving aviation engineers and design specialists. The tattoo-inspired illustration had to be carefully scaled to fit the aircraft’s contours without losing detail or affecting safety.

It was unveiled today at Schiphol-East Airport.

“We worked closely with aviation and art experts to ensure the design maintained its integrity,” Uslu added. “It was a meticulous process, but seeing the final result has been incredibly rewarding.”

