Lana Del Rey: Fans divided over short set and late start - but unpredictability is part of her appeal

Lana Del Rey performs live on stage at Principality Stadium on June 23, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales

Lana Del Rey, 40, kicked off her UK tour with her first-ever performance in Cardiff, drawing a massive response among fans for being late to her show and a shorter-than-expected setlist.

The singer appeared on the Principality Stadium stage more than 20 minutes late. Of course, longtime fans weren't exactly shocked by the delay.

Known for her melancholic, romantic lyrics and signature 1960s-inspired aesthetic, the Summertime Sadness singer is not a stranger to being late to her own concerts.

Her 2023 Glastonbury set faced similar issues, where a late start led organisers to cut her microphone due to strict time limits. At the time, Lana blamed the delay on the time it took to style her hair.

This Cardiff performance was also affected by a venue-imposed 10:30 p.m. curfew, leaving her with 90 minutes on stage. The 40-year-old artist performed only 15 songs, including two covers. That's not a lot when you've got nine studio albums to choose from.

A fan wrote on X: "Anyone else pretty disappointed with the Lana del Rey Cardiff setlist? don't get me wrong it has some good songs (ultraviolence, chemtrails, ride, nfr + more) but under half of it was unreleased and covers? idk just feels underwhelming considering how expensive the tickets were".

Another fan on TikTok wrote: "I paid to hear her own released songs that ive known and loved for years. not covers and songs from an album she wont even release".

Some fans suggested that a stadium tour might not suit Lana's quieter, more lyrical style. And that seems understandable, as her music might seem like a better fit for smaller, more intimate venues.

One fan wrote on X: "90mins is normal and perfect. But tickets shouldn't be on par with Taylor and Beyonce. This is her artistry, not a" show" but I get it, she's so quiet and perhaps a stadium drowns her out?"

That's a fair point. Lana isn't a showstopper in the conventional sense. She doesn't dance, and she doesn't do pyrotechnics. What she offers is nostalgia, romance and melancholy. It's a vibe but might not always fit well in a stadium.

Even with a shorter set list, she still delivered some of her most iconic tracks like Young and Beautiful, Summertime Sadness, and Ultraviolence. She also used the stage to preview what's coming next, teasing songs that may appear on her upcoming album.

For better or worse, Lana Del Rey doesn't follow a script. That unpredictability is part of her appeal and part of the challenge of being her fan.

Still, it wouldn't hurt if she showed up on time. Or sang more of her own songs, especially when ticket prices started at £78 and soared to £420.

Tickets are still available for the remaining UK tour dates. Lana is set to perform in Scotland, Liverpool, and Dublin before wrapping things up with a grand finale at Wembley Stadium on July 4.