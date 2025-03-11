Learner drivers' tips on spotting driving lesson and test scams - as victims lose an average £244

User (UGC) Submitted

Lloyds are urging learner drivers to stay vigilant as driving scams rev up, with a 92% increase in driving lesson and test scams over the past six months. On average, victims of these scams are reporting a loss of £244.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Close analysis of driving lesson scams shows a common MO:

Most Popular

The deception starts on social media: Fraudsters are posting misleading ads on social media platforms – primarily Facebook - claiming to offer discounted driving lessons and falsely affiliating themselves with reputable driving schools.

Contact through WhatsApp: Victims are directed to contact these scammers via WhatsApp and are asked to pay £150 upfront for five lessons, followed by an additional payment of up to £100 for insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No-show instructor: The supposed driving instructor doesn’t appear for the lesson and victims are blocked on WhatsApp.

Another frequent report relates to fake driving tests, with social media ads guaranteeing early or specific test slots. However, when victims arrive for their test, they find no booking exists.

Liz Ziegler, Fraud Prevention Director at Lloyds, said: "Driving is a rite of passage for many people and an eagerness to get behind the wheel as soon as possible – particularly if there are long waits for driving tests – can make people vulnerable to these driving scams. Always use a reputable driving instructor or company and be very wary of adverts on social media - particularly those that are suspiciously cheap, are pressure selling with time limited offers or ask for payment to an account held in a random name.”

Liz’s top tips for spotting driving lesson and test scams:

Be savvy on social media: Most driving scams originate on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Be wary of ads for driving lessons or test bookings on these sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beware of upfront payment requests: Scammers will always request upfront payments for driving lessons, test bookings, insurance, admin fees, or other charges. A red flag is being asked to pay to an account that doesn't match the driving instructor's name or if you’re asked to send the payments to multiple accounts.

Pressure selling and false promises: Fraudsters claim to guarantee driving test slots or offer limited-time deals on lessons. Legitimate driving schools and instructors do not need to pressure prospective customers in this way.

Do research: Verify any driving instructor or company by checking reviews and professional accreditations. If someone claims to work at a reputable driving school, give them a call to check the information is correct.

Demand clarity: Walk away if clear information about lesson packages, cancellation policies, or payment agreements is not provided.