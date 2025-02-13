'Let him think he is always right': Care home residents solve UK's biggest dating dilemmas

Dick (96) shares the secret to long-lasting love is to "marry a goodun".

To mark Valentine’s Day 2025 (Friday 14th February), Online Care Finder Lottie has analysed the most frequently asked questions across online relationship advice forums to uncover the nation's most common dating dilemmas. To help solve these, care home residents across the UK have partnered with Lottie as Agony Aunts and Uncles, sharing their hilarious and heartwarming wisdom for lasting love.

With An Average Age of 82, Care Home Residents Answer The UK’s Most Asked Dating Dilemmas in 2025:

How Should I Act On A First Date?

Online Care Finder Lottie’s analysis revealed that first date etiquette is the UK’s most frequently asked dating dilemma, with over 200,000 online searches for ‘first date advice’ in the last 12 months.

Married couple Norman and Betty have been married for 66 years and live together at Blossomfield Rose Care Home.

When it comes to paying for the bill, 96-year-old Eileen, a resident at Beaconsfield Heights Care Home (part of Avery Healthcare), believes that “the gentleman should always pay on a first date”. Meanwhile, 87-year-old Peter (resident at Woodlands Care Home) warns, “Stay away from women; they cost you a fortune”.

Many older generations share the importance of enjoying yourself on a first date. 85-year-old Pat shares before going on a first date “make sure you fancy them!”.

Residents at Eden Manor Care Home believe that a nice dinner makes the perfect first date, 78-year-old Philip shares “go for a nice meal and enjoy a bottle of red”.

First dates can be daunting. However, 78-year-old Joan shares that dates are all about getting to know the other person. “You should make conversation, ask them questions.”

96-year-old Betty jokingly shares “wear your clean knickers, if you’re lucky”.

How Can I Keep The Romance Alive In My Long-Term Relationship?

Coming in second place is advice on keeping the romance alive; in the last year, more than 5,000 people have asked for tips on how to keep the spark alive in a long-term relationship

Norman and Betty (91 years old) have been married for 66 years and now live together at Blossomfield Rose Care Home in Solihull. Norman shares the secret to keeping your wife happy is down to 3 simple rules: “hold hands, buy the lady some flowers and ALWAYS show respect for their age.”

Residents at Droitwich Mews Care Home have more humorous advice for younger generations when it comes to keeping the spark alive. They believe absence makes the heart grow fonder. 91-year-old Dougie shares, “Sometimes distance is best for keeping your wife happy.”

How do I stop nagging my husband to help with the housework?

It’s no surprise that one of the most common relationship dilemmas are linked to housework and sharing responsibility for everyday chores.

When asked how you can get your husband to help with the housework, 76-year-old Sue advises younger generations should “just ask him. I’m sure he would help!”.

96-year-old Jean shares “as a couple you should share everything”. She advises younger generations that communication is key: “Talk to one another and be honest” This will make it easier to split the workload.

How Do I Avoid Arguing With My Partner?

Lottie’s research has found almost 3,000 online forum queries for advice on managing a disagreement with your partner, including setting boundaries and managing relationships with your in-laws.

Residents at Studley Rose Care Home: Jeff (96) and Madge (94) have been married for 74 years. Madge shares that the ultimate trick to managing any disagreement with your partner is “letting him think he is always right.”

92-year-old Geraldine, a resident at Cheriton Care Home in Dorchester, met her husband Geoff when she was eighteen years old. She shared that Geoff was “my first and last boyfriend.”

Geraldine’s advice for managing conflict is “when you start to bicker, you need to calm the situation down straight away. You’ve got to say, that’s enough, ‘we’ll talk about it later”. By following these simple steps Geraldine shares “the argument goes away.”

When it comes to managing conflict with your partner's family, 85-year-old Hilary believes that “as partners, you should always stick together.”