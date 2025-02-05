Life after divorce: what does the UK public really think?

How long did UK divorcees wait before dating after their divorce?

A new survey offers a glimpse into the emotional and social challenges faced by divorcees across the country. Law firm Irwin Mitchell has investigated how people across the UK feel about life after divorce, looking at dating, co-parenting and the lifestyle changes of divorcees.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first couple of months in a new year typically sees a surge in online searches for "divorce", reflecting a post-Christmas rise in enquiries to family lawyers. This year is no different as financial stress, and new resolutions can make a new year a busy time for divorce specialists.

Most Popular

Dating after divorce

One aspect of divorce that can be particularly challenging to navigate, especially if children are involved, is dating a new partner. After surveying 1,000 divorcees, Irwin Mitchell found:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attitudes to dating and other life changes post-divorce

31% of respondents have joined a dating site post-divorce;

Nearly 1 in 10 (9.4%) admitted to reaching out to an ex;

22% have not started dating since their divorce;

One quarter (25%) think they or their ex should be with a new partner for at least 4-6 months before introducing them to their children.

Dating after divorce is a complex issue, often involving co-parenting dynamics and family mediation processes. Irwin Mitchell wants to raise awareness of the impact this can have on families going through a divorce.

Whilst most divorcees said they hadn’t started dating again (22%), some 18% were dating again in just 4-6 months with a further 18% of respondents dating after 7 months. The data shows that the average time that females wait to begin dating again is longer at 18 months versus 11 months for males.

Lifestyle overhauls

The research also highlights the transformative lifestyle changes many divorcees make to move on:

49% of respondents moved house or relocated post-divorce;

48% made new friends;

42% booked a holiday;

33% focused on weight loss;

26% revamped their image with changes like a new hairstyle;

25% started a new hobby or joined a club.

Protecting your finances during a divorce is key to enable these changes and others that divorcees feel are needed to help them start a new chapter. A clear understanding of settlement options and the benefits of legal support can help individuals rebuild after divorce.

Other concerns

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dating and conflicting opinions aren’t the only issue that can affect those involved in a divorce. Further stats demonstrate the different concerns that can arise:

When it comes to co-parenting, women are most concerned about their partner not paying their share of the children’s expenses, while men are most worried about the effect of different parenting styles.

Age groups also have different concerns. 61% of 25–34-year-olds feel under pressure to behave differently post-divorce, while only 19% of over 55-year-olds experience the same worries.

Clare Wiseman, head of Family Law at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Divorce can be stressful for everyone involved, and wondering about the future can only exacerbate these worries, especially if people have been together for a long time and are used to life as a couple. Making the process as smooth as possible so that a conclusion, ideally an amicable one, can be reached is crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our data shows that lives usually change dramatically post-divorce. Couples are going from navigating life together to handling finances and parenting issues alone and it can be a struggle. Trying to move on with their lives by dating after divorce can then be a huge concern for many and it can cause rifts between ex-partners, particularly when children are involved. Communicating well during the process will help to ensure both parties understand their opinions on different issues, so that there are no surprises and potential for further rifts later down the line.

“For those wanting to separate more amicably, particularly with an eye on their lives after divorce, there are more alternative options available to stay out of court such as mediation and arbitration. The introduction of no-fault divorce also means couples no longer need to provide evidence of misconduct or separation.”

For more information about the legal support available for anyone going through a divorce, please visit: https://www.irwinmitchell.com/personal/family-law/divorce.