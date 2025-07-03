Life-sized Labubu doll sells for $150,000 as celebrity hype fuels global toy craze

The life-sized doll was sold at an auction in Beijing

A life-sized Labubu doll has sold for a record-breaking 1.08 million yuan (approx. $150,000) at an auction in Beijing, sparking renewed interest and debate over the pop culture phenomenon behind the quirky toy character.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standing 131cm tall (4ft 4in), the plush figure was auctioned this week at Yongle International Auction House, making it one of the most expensive toys of its kind in the world, according to the auctioneer.

Labubu, created over a decade ago by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, has transformed from a niche collectible to a global craze, largely thanks to celebrity endorsements and viral social media exposure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The toy is mass-produced by Pop Mart, a Chinese collectible brand best known for its mystery-box retail strategy. While standard Labubu figures typically retail for around 50 yuan ($6.95), the life-sized version has set a new standard for luxury collectible toys.

A Star-Studded Phenomenon

Labubu’s rise is closely tied to celebrity influence. The toys have frequently appeared in Instagram and TikTok posts from Blackpink’s Lisa, often styled alongside her luxury outfits. Other global stars including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and even former England football captain David Beckham have also featured Labubu figures in their social media, amplifying the toy's appeal to their massive fan bases.

Online reactions to the auction have been mixed. “It’s cute, but 1 million yuan for a plushie?” one user posted on Weibo. Others saw it as a status symbol: “If Lisa has one, I want one too.”

Social media has helped turn Labubu into a symbol of identity, lifestyle, and emotional expression, especially among young consumers. Hashtags like #Labubu and #PopMartUnboxing have amassed millions of views on TikTok, where influencers compete to reveal the rarest figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blind Boxes, Hype, and Emotional Collecting

Pop Mart’s signature “blind box” model – where buyers don’t know what character they’ve purchased until opening – has played a central role in cultivating excitement, scarcity, and addictive collecting behaviours. While fans enjoy the surprise and chance at finding rare items, critics say it encourages compulsive spending.

The phenomenon hasn’t been without controversy. Earlier this year, reports of in-store scuffles over Labubu dolls led Pop Mart to remove the product from all its UK outlets.

Despite the backlash, Labubu’s popularity has propelled Pop Mart’s financial success. In 2024, the company reported 13 billion yuan in revenue, more than double the previous year, and expanded into five new countries including Italy and Spain.

Beyond a Toy: A Cultural Symbol

Experts suggest Labubu's appeal reflects deeper cultural trends. "In a post-pandemic world, people are craving emotional comfort," said one marketing analyst on WeChat. "Cute collectibles give them a sense of nostalgia, control, and community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others see it as a mirror of hype culture: a blend of celebrity marketing, social media virality, and the fear of missing out. As one fan joked online: “If it’s good enough for Rihanna, it’s good enough for me.”

With rising prices, growing fanbases, and limited editions driving competition, Labubu may be more than a passing trend — it might be the plush-faced symbol of our current consumer age.