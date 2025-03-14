London to Brighton EV rally turns five - a call to the visionaries of the EV Revolution

To mark this milestone, the EV rally organisers Electra Connect ltd are rolling out the red ( or should it be green) carpet for a very special group of people: those who have built their own electric vehicles. Whether you’ve transformed a beloved classic car into an electric masterpiece, engineered a cutting-edge EV from scratch, or meticulously converted a petrol-powered vehicle into a zero-emission dream machine, this is your moment. And the best part? You can take part completely free of charge.

If your EV is roadworthy and holds a valid MOT, you and a guest will receive complimentary entry to the 2025 rally, exclusive hospitality throughout the day, and VIP access to the prestigious awards party at the Brighton i360, including an unforgettable aerial experience over the city.

This is more than just a celebration; it’s a tribute to the pioneers of the electric revolution—the builders, the innovators, and the visionaries who have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible. If you’ve ever dreamed of driving your self-built EV alongside some of the most exciting electric vehicles in the world, now is your chance.

The Evolution of a Movement: 2021 – 2025

When the first London to Brighton EV Rally took place in July 2021, it was a bold experiment. Would an energy trial between Westminster and the South Coast capture the imagination of the EV community? The answer was a resounding yes. Over the years, the rally has evolved from a fledgling idea into a celebrated event that attracts participants from across the UK and beyond.

A Journey Through the Years

• 2021 – The inaugural rally set the tone, bringing together a passionate mix of electric cars, bikes, vans, and even solar-powered vehicles. From early adopters to DIY engineers, it was clear that home-built and converted EVs had a crucial role to play.

• 2022 – With more entrants and an expanded lineup, the rally introduced test-drive experiences along Brighton’s seafront, allowing the public to get behind the wheel of the latest EVs.

• 2023 – A surge in home-built and converted EVs stole the spotlight, showcasing the ingenuity and craftsmanship of independent builders.

• 2024 – The rally gained international recognition with the London to Brighton to Paris energy trial, proving that electric vehicles could take on longer journeys with ease. The focus on sustainability also reached new heights, with the event fully committed to zero-carbon event management.

• 2025 – The fifth anniversary, set to be the biggest and most inclusive rally yet, inviting those who have shaped the event’s legacy and welcoming new innovators into the fold.

Why This Year is Extra Special

The London to Brighton EV Rally has always been about more than just the vehicles; it’s about the people behind them. The dreamers, the builders, the ones who refuse to accept limitations and instead find ways to push forward. For those who have spent months or even years perfecting their self-built EVs, this is a moment of recognition and celebration.

What You’ll Receive as a Special Guest

If you’re selected as one of our invited EV builders, you’ll enjoy a rally experience like no other, including:

• Free Entry into the Rally – Your self-built or converted EV, plus a guest, will join the rally at no cost.

• Exclusive Hospitality Throughout the Day – Enjoy complimentary food and drinks as you make your way from London to Brighton.

• VIP Access to the Awards Party – Celebrate at the Brighton i360 with live entertainment, networking, and recognition for the pioneers of electric transport.

• A Stunning Flight Over Brighton – Take in breathtaking views of the city as part of the evening’s celebrations.

• Showcase Your Work – Home-built and converted EVs will be highlighted in a special display, giving you the opportunity to share your story with fellow enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the media.

Who Can Apply?

This unique invitation is open to anyone who has built or converted their own electric vehicle. To be eligible, your vehicle must:

✔ Be a self-built electric vehicle or a converted EV from another drivetrain (e.g., petrol-to-electric conversions, electric motorcycles, or custom-designed EVs).

✔ Be roadworthy and hold a valid MOT where legally required.

✔ Be available to take part in the rally on Saturday, 21st June 2025.

If your vehicle meets these criteria, we want to hear from you! Simply register your interest via our website or send us an email with details about your EV.

A Rally Like No Other

Unlike traditional races, the London to Brighton EV Rally is an energy trial that puts efficiency, range, and driving skill to the test. It’s not just about who gets there fastest—it’s about showcasing the innovation and potential of electric vehicles in real-world conditions. From cutting-edge commercial models to lovingly converted classics, every EV tells a story, and in 2025, those who have built their own will take centre stage.

As EV technology continues to evolve, home-builders and converters remain at the heart of this movement. From passionate hobbyists in their garages to engineers testing new ideas, these individuals are shaping the future of transport. The 2025 rally is about recognising that contribution, celebrating creativity, and inspiring even more people to explore the possibilities of electric mobility.

Join Us for Our Biggest Celebration Yet

This year’s rally is more than just an event; it’s a statement. It’s about looking back at five years of progress and looking ahead to the next frontier of EV innovation. Whether you’ve been with us since 2021 or are joining for the first time, we want you to be part of this incredible journey.

For those who have built their own EVs, this is your moment to shine. Show the world what’s possible, connect with fellow pioneers, and experience a rally like no other.

How to Apply

If you’re a home-built EV enthusiast, don’t miss this chance to be part of the London to Brighton EV Rally’s biggest milestone yet. Register your interest today at www.londontobrighton.org or email [email protected] with details about your vehicle.

We can’t wait to see you on the start line in 2025!

Power bikes and electrically assisted bikes more than welcome.

"This rally is just great fun" Ralph Messenger

A formation of vehicles crossing Westminster Bridge will be yet again appearing on the 21st of June 2025

Cedric Lynch -The inventor of one of the world's best electric engines in the 2021 rally