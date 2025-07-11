Lord of the Rings film-maker Sir Peter Jackson leading effort to bring back extinct giant moa

The giant moa, and in orange, at scale next to a human being (Cover Media)

Filmmaker Peter Jackson is to team up with controversial genetic engineering firm Colossal Biosciences in an attempt to bring back the extinct South Island Giant Moa to his native New Zealand.

The indigenous Ngāi Tahu Research Centre has also entered into the collaboration to bring back the giant flightless birds.

Colossal hit the headlines earlier this year by claiming to have recreated the ancient direwolf and mice with genetic traits of woolly mammoths - a claim contested by scientists outside the firm.

Now Colossal has committed a large investment to New Zealand to build biotechnology within the country and “protect its unique biological heritage” with a particular focus on the Ngāi Tahu tribal area.

Peter Jackson (left) and Ben Lamm with moa bones (Cover Media)

The Lord of the Rings director Jackson, who has invested in Colossal, says: “I’m delighted to partner with the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre and Colossal Biosciences on a mission to save some of our most precious taonga. Resources will be put into ensuring some of the most critically endangered species in Aotearoa/New Zealand are protected for future generations.

“With the recent resurrection of the dire wolf, Colossal has also made real the possibility of bringing back lost species. There’s a lot of science still to be done – but we can start looking forward to the day when birds like the moa or the huia are rescued from the darkness of extinction. Exciting times lay ahead! Even the journey will bring incredible insights about the history of this land and enrich discussions as to the potential nature of our future here.”

Ben Lamm, CEO and co-founder of Colossal Biosciences, thanked Jackson for bringing all the parties together to launch the initiative.

“This partnership represents a new model where indigenous leadership guides scientific endeavors, recognizing that traditional ecological knowledge and cultural context are essential to responsible de-extinction and species preservation efforts,” he says. “There is so much knowledge that will be unlocked and shared on the journey to bring back the iconic moa."

Ben Lamm, CEO and co-founder of Colossal Biosciences, with Peter Jackson (Cover Media)

The firm claim the project will sequence and rebuild the genomes for all nine moa species and develop additional genetic studies across related bird species. They also state that they will instigate a conservation action plan to address drivers of extinction, and identify potential rewilding sites for the restored moas.

Colossal scientists recently joined Ngāi Tahu archaeologist Kyle Davis on a visit to caves and other sites known to contain significant moa subfossil deposits within the Ngāi Tahu takiwā.

Collaborating scientist Paul Scofield adds, “The gigantic moa were a cornerstone of Aotearoa/New Zealand ecosystems. Colossal Biosciences and the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre are providing New Zealand conservationists with an unprecedented opportunity to recreate lost taonga (treasured) moa species.”

Moa were flightless birds endemic to New Zealand that went extinct approximately 600 years ago, approximately two centuries after Polynesian settlement. These remarkable birds, which consisted of nine distinct species, ranged from turkey-sized species to the South Island Giant Moa (Dinornis robustus) which stood up to 3.6 meters tall with neck outstretched and weighed approximately 230 kilograms.

As large herbivores, moa played crucial ecological roles in New Zealand's forests and grasslands for millions of years. Their browsing habits shaped vegetation structure and composition, while their seed dispersal activities influenced plant distribution patterns. The extinction of moa resulted in significant changes to New Zealand's ecosystems, creating effects still evident today.

Recent research has shown that moa populations were stable until human arrival, with extinction occurring within a century of Polynesian settlement, primarily due to hunting and habitat change. This rapid extinction represents one of the most well-documented examples of human impact on megafauna.