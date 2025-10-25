Losing Tess and Claudia is huge, but I can help fill those shoes!

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Former Strictly star James Jordan has thrown his hat in the ring for a presenter role on the show following the shock news that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are leaving the BBC institution.

The pair announced their intention to exit the show at the end of the current series, to the dismay of their legion of loyal fans. Whilst describing the duo as the ‘bricks and mortar’ of Strictly, Jordan reckons the show can still thrive – with him in it!

“I worked with them both for eight series, and they were brilliant to me and [wife and dance partner] Ola: warm, funny, totally professional. Claudia is genuinely hilarious and so quick; Tess was always kind and steady,” Jordan said.

“Together they’ve been the bricks and mortar of Strictly. Two decades is extraordinary service, and the show would not have become a juggernaut without them. Both going at once is massive. Whoever steps in is inheriting a double act with real chemistry and ease. Big shoes to fill.

James Jordan

“Could I see myself upstairs in Claudia’s area? Absolutely. I know that space, I know what the pros and celebs are going through in those moments, and I’d have fun with them.

“One hundred percent I’d consider it. I’d love to judge, too. I’d also love Claudia’s old perch—bantering with the couples, asking the right technical follow-ups, and bringing a bit of mischief. I’ve lived that room. I know how it feels when you’re giddy from adrenaline or gutted from a stumble.”

Daly, 56, has been a mainstay of the show for 21-years, while Winkleman joined as co-presenter in 2014. The series has been hit with a string of recent controversies including claims of bullying and abuse, but speaking to Freebets, Jordan does not believe that has anything to do with the pair quitting.

“The show is bigger than any single news cycle, and none of that [controversy] is about Tess and Claudia personally. Twenty-one years is a lifetime in TV. Maybe they decided together; maybe the BBC had thoughts—none of us know. What I do think is that after such long runs, shows sometimes benefit from a refresh.”