Love Island star talks on body confidence, beauty standards and Love Island truths

Buzz Bingo spoke exclusively with former Love Island star Liberty Poole as the hit show continues on ITV. She gave her thoughts on the new season so far, her journey towards body positivity and her struggles in and out of the villa.

“Looking back, how do you feel about your journey in the villa?”

“I always come out a stronger person. I feel like my journeys in the villa weren't the easiest. I didn't find love, but I think people need to remember it's not a guaranteed thing. If you don't find love, it's not a reflection on you as a person.

“It’s a time I'll always cherish, but there’s also some negative things to deal with. Obviously, I had to rewatch on TV my boyfriend saying he wasn't attracted to me, and then in the Snog Mary Pie challenge, I got pied three times. I was the girl that was never picked or fancied, so I think it's important to remember that there's such a small group of people in there, it's not a reflection on you, it's just the nature of the show.”

Are there any changes you’d love to see in the show this year?

“I feel like they've come a long way since earlier seasons with diversity. But, I do think they could still do more with body diversity as well. There's always a certain body type that goes in the villa, so I think more could be done in that sense. I do think they've come a long way, and I do think the producers do always try hard to be considerate.

“I think, for me, personally, just because it's something I'm so passionate about, I think there's always ways that we can be inclusive towards beauty standards. I do understand that it's hard to tick every box and keep everyone happy - but it’s so important.

“I think as well, because I'm a bit of a curvier girl, I do a lot of body positivity now online. Before I went on Love Island, I used to heavily edit my photos, and shrink my waist. Whereas, when you're in front of a camera, you can't hide yourself. You’re sitting in all positions in front of TV cameras, you can’t hide. I think that actually helped me and gave me a bit more confidence to be able to be myself more online. I look back at how far I have come. Now I do body positive posts, but before I went on the show, I used to edit all my photos to the point that it looked kind of alien-like.

“I think I've come a long way, I'm just learning to be a bit more resilient. I think going through the experiences I did in the show has made me a stronger person when it comes to my insecurities. I've got a very different outlook on life now, which has helped me. It's hard because I don’t think you can just blame that on Love Island, I feel like Instagram is very much the same as well, and growing up with social media, a certain kind of body type is pushed."

How did your experience differ in Love Island All Stars compared to your original series in 2021? Did you feel as though those in the All Stars villa knew how to play the game and weren’t ‘in it for love’?

"Yeah, I definitely think some people did. I remember having a conversation with one person in All Stars, Villa, and I was just trying to have a genuine conversation with them. They said to me “Oh, no, you're not doing this conversation right, you're mentioning the fourth wall”. They said that we needed to redo the conversation. It wasn’t even one of the producers that said that, it was a cast member. I realised that people were actually thinking like that. I just went in as me because I don't think anything else would’ve worked for me. What I’ve realised about myself is that I do always see the best in people and I can be a bit naive. I just wish sometimes I was a bit more switched on to the intentions behind some of the guys I was going for."

Do you think it’s still possible to find genuine love in the villa, or has the show evolved into more of a platform for fame?

“I would say it's evolved more into that now, yes, because I think people are aware that you go on the show and you get a following and it opens up opportunities and doors for you. I would say it's maybe more evolved into that now than the first season, but I wouldn't paint everyone with the same bush and say everyone is in there for fame. I still think people do go into the villa for that opportunity and are open to finding love. To this day, we are still getting couples that are still together, and you can see that they do have very genuine relationships. I think it’s rare because of how hard it is to find a connection in the real world too. It's hard to find a connection in the real world when there's 50 people to choose from around you, let alone in the villa when you've only got six. I feel like the chances to have someone that you're compatible with and tick every box is slim anyway, regardless of the format of the show.

"I definitely think there is still the opportunity to find love if you are going in the villa. I think that's why people fell in love with the show, because they were seeing real relationships that they could relate to and they were seeing situations that they feel in their life.“I feel like that's why Love Island still has such a huge connection with the audience, because everyone can relate to the situations on there that they may have been through at some point in their life.”

Were there any challenges with transitioning back to normality after you left Love Island?

“The welfare team really supports you during your time on the show and after the show. I think for me, the difficulty was coming out. Never compromise your happiness for fame and money. You do get a bit love bombed by the show. Obviously, you're busy when you come out and it’s this crazy whirlwind, but it calms down. I think from the start, do not compare yourself to anyone else because everyone else's journey in the industry is different. When I came out, I have had times where I've been told to wear designer bags more to elevate my image and it just wasn't me. I’ve always just been myself from the start, but you do get a lot of mixed advice coming out so be true to who you are and make decisions that feel right for you. Don't let anyone pressure you into anything, you know?”

What advice would you give to this year’s Islanders?

“I would say just be yourself. I've been there and I've seen people be themselves, and it works out for them a lot better than the people that try to pretend or play to the camera. The public are not stupid, they will see you for what you do. So just be yourself and you'll get further down the line.

“Some people's experiences are that you go in and find love and are in a relationship. Like Alex and Olivia, Indiyah and Dami, they're all still in very happy relationships. You can always be open to that aspect, but I wouldn't go in with the expectation.

“One mistake I made is that I went in with the expectation of finding love. So, when it didn’t happen, I probably took a bit of a harder hit, than if I just went in with no expectations. It's hard because the nature of the show is to be in a couple and that is the aim of the game. But, if it doesn't happen, don't blame yourself, all you can be is you and the right person will be out there, whether that's on Love Island or not.”