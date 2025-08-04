Love Island’s power couples & the luxury hotels they would totally check into

Can you spot your favourite Love Island couple on the list?

After (almost) 12 full seasons, Love Island is still all about the drama. This season has been one of the best yet, with more twists and turns than you can shake a stick at.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, after all the stress of Casa Amor, the dumpings and the bombshells, something tells us this year’s couples won’t be aching for another trip abroad any time soon. With UK staycations more popular than ever, we took a look at the hotels a little closer to home, that our favourite Love Island couples – past and present – might love to escape to.

Yasmin and Jamie (Series 12)

This year’s fan favourites Yasmin and Jamie are the golden couple of 2025. Yasmin’s posture is basically her entire brand right now (how does she stand like that?!), so something tells us they’d be hunting for the perfect mattress to guarantee her a great night’s sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We reckon they’d check into one of the Westin Hotels, known for their legendary mattresses. If anyone deserves a rest, it’s these two!

Jamie and Camilla (Series 3)

It's great to see Jamie and Camilla still going strong, with the 2017 runners-up now married with three children. You know their getaway would be effortlessly classy, probably somewhere secluded and stylish – so where better than the Lake District?

Overlooking the banks of the stunning Bassenthwaite Lake, Armathwaite Hall Hotel and Spa brings the headspace and relaxation that we think Jamie and Camilla would love!

Sophie and Josh (All Stars: 2024)

These two love a laugh. They’re fun, quirky and probably prank each other daily – so they’d want a UK stay with a big, colourful personality to match theirs. The Shankly in Liverpool would be perfect: this boutique hotel’s fun and funky rooms combine glitz and glamour to match Sophie and Josh’s big energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millie and Liam (Series 7)

Essex girl Millie and outdoorsy Liam had a bumpy ride at Casa Amor, but they’ve gone from strength to strength after reconciling on the outside. For their staycation, we reckon they’d be heading to the Peak District – somewhere with stunning walking routes and plenty of Insta-worthy photo ops.

Tucked away in secluded Derbyshire, Losehill House Hotel and Spa offers the best of both worlds – scenic trails and beautiful backdrops for a photo or two.

Tom and Molly (All Stars: 2024)

Few Love Island couples combine gains and glam like Tom and Molly. This fitness-obsessed pair would need their hotel gym to be a little more than a treadmill in a basement, so they might find themselves checking into The Edwardian.

This Manchester hotel boasts a state-of-the-art gym and pool – perfect for these two to keep fit while away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia and Alex (Series 2)

Olivia and Alex’s family is about to get a little bigger – they’ve already got one adorable toddler and another baby on the way. So, we’re thinking they’ll want somewhere that combines great outdoor facilities – for horse-lover Olivia and their dog, Winnie – with somewhere calming to relax with the little ones.

Lucknam Park in Kent, brings the best of both worlds, with equestrian experiences, Michelin-starred dining and plenty more, all set against the backdrop of a lovely country estate.

Molly-Mae and Tommy (Series 5)

What list of Love Island couples is complete without Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury? After everything, our hunch tells us that these two will be looking for somewhere private and secluded, but with luxury amenities. Estelle Manor, in Oxfordshire, is one of their sure-fire favourites.

But, for something a little further afield, we reckon they’d love SCHLOSS Roxburghe, nestled in the Scottish borders. This luxurious destination is set to afford these two all the seclusion they could ask for.

So, there we have it! After all that drama, we love to imagine these happy couples relaxing somewhere calm and cultured. Can you spot your favourite Love Island couple on the list?