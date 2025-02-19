Love train: Couple that met on TPE service on track to tie the knot

Keely and Kiki, who met on a TransPennine Express train celebrate their engagement

It was on an early morning TransPennine Express (TPE) service from Thornaby to Manchester Piccadilly that Keely Jukes met her husband-to-be.

She was travelling for her first day at work in a new job when she got chatting to a Kiki Boza-Mejias, who was sat across the aisle from her.

The two bonded quickly - as Keely had a 15-year-old Westie and Kiki loves dogs too. They chatted about the friendly pups he came across on his rounds as a postie for Royal Mail.

A week after their serendipitous train journey, the couple met for brunch as friends. The staff at the venue were so convinced they were married and couldn't believe they had only just met.

Though their initial connection was strong, the timing wasn’t right. In early July, they parted ways without pursuing a relationship.

However, in October of that year, following the passing of her beloved Westie, she reached out to him via social media. Having met her dog during their first encounter, Kiki was one of the first people she thought to tell. Their bond was rekindled, and as they spent more time together, their friendship naturally developed into a romantic relationship.

The pair now live in Billingham and have welcomed two Westies into their home. In a fitting tribute, one is even named Chance—a reminder that life sometimes has a way of bringing the right people together at just the right moment.

Kiki proposed to Keely on Christmas Day last year and the couple’s wedding will take place on Saturday 6 June 2026 – the very same date they met four years ago.

Keely said: “This was a chance encounter which has ultimately brought us both great happiness and changed both of our lives significantly for the better.

“We wanted to share our story as we feel that without us chatting to each other on the train none of what we have achieved together would have been possible and I wouldn't have found my best friend and partner.”

“We both wouldn't have thought that in the digital era of online dating and social media that we would have met the person we would be marrying on a routine train journey travelling for work.”

Keely surprised Kiki with a mini moon provided by TPE and the Lowry Hotel which includes a stay at the hotel and First Class travel for the pair.

Chris Jackson, Managing Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We’re so pleased Keely got in touch with us to share her and Kiki’s amazing story after meeting on one of our trains.

“We wish them well as they embark on their journey together and we are pleased to be able to offer them a romantic mini moon to start off their new adventures.”