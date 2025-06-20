Lucky shirt moment: Insane Competitions winner takes to the stage with Sam Fender at St James' Park

Insane Competitions is celebrating a heart-warming moment of luck, music, and unforgettable memories after one of its winners, Alfie Rickard, was invited on stage to perform with Sam Fender at St James' Park – all while wearing a signed Alan Shearer shirt he won from a free competition earlier this year.

In April, Alfie entered one of Insane Competitions' free giveaways and was thrilled to win a framed, signed Alan Shearer shirt – a dream prize for any Newcastle United supporter. But what happened next took things to a whole new level.

On Sunday, Alfie attended Sam Fender’s monumental gig at St James' Park. In a spontaneous moment of hope, he wore his newly prized shirt to the concert and held up a sign that read: “Sam, can I play with you?” To everyone’s amazement – including Alfie’s – Sam Fender spotted the sign and invited him up on stage.

Alfie later shared with Insane Competitions how grateful he was for the shirt, calling it his “lucky shirt” and saying the experience was one he’d never forget.

“When Alfie contacted us to say he was invited up to play with Sam Fender, wearing the signed Alan Shearer shirt he had won from us, we couldn’t believe it,” said Steve Scott, Director of Insane Competitions. “Alfie was over the moon to win the shirt – and to then play live on stage at St James’ Park with one of the North East’s biggest music stars… that must be amazing. We hope he keeps his lucky shirt forever.”

At Insane Competitions, we love hearing how our prizes bring joy and create life-changing memories. Alfie’s story is a powerful reminder of how a simple giveaway can lead to something truly unforgettable.