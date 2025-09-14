Luton-based data science, business intelligence, and electronics expert Manohar Reddy shortlisted for UK IT Industry Awards
Manohar Reddy’s journey in technology began with a strong academic foundation. He earned a Master’s degree in electronics engineering from the University of Bedfordshire, equipping him with expertise in analytics, machine learning, and advanced electronics. His commitment to continuous learning is further reflected in an online Data Science certification from Stanford University and a Certified Data Scientist qualification from Simplilearn, developed in collaboration with IBM.
His career has been marked by a series of pioneering innovations:
• Self-Driving Robots: Manohar developed autonomous robotic systems demonstrating advanced navigation and decision-making capabilities, pushing the boundaries of AI and robotics.
• Smart 3D Tailor Measurement System: Leveraging his expertise in electronics, business intelligence, and data science, Manohar developed a contactless system capable of obtaining human body measurements with up to 95% accuracy. Using a Kinect v2 depth sensor, the system measures personalized parameters such as height, shoulder length, neck-to-hip length, hip-to-leg length, and arm length. Chest, stomach, and waist perimeters are captured via 3D pixel data, enabling precise real-time 3D virtual dressing and advanced clothing design.
• Voice-Control Smart Home Automation and Security System: Manohar has designed intelligent home solutions that integrate voice commands with advanced automation and security features, enhancing convenience and safety for everyday users.
His work has received international recognition. In May 2024, in Madrid, Spain, his proposal on Autonomous Security Robots in Aviation was selected as a finalist in the “Intelligent Use of Resources” challenge, acknowledging his innovative approach to security automation and resource optimization.
Beyond his technical achievements, Manohar says he is committed to mentoring local talent and supporting aspiring IT professionals in the Luton community. His guidance and encouragement have inspired many to pursue careers in technology and innovation.
The UK IT Industry Awards, organized by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, are among the most esteemed accolades in the UK technology sector. The Inspirational Individual of the Year category celebrates professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact within IT. Manohar Reddy’s inclusion as a finalist underscores his remarkable achievements and the lasting influence of his work.