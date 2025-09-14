Manohar Reddy, a Luton-based business intelligence, electronics, and data science professional, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Inspirational Individual of the Year category at the UK IT Industry Awards 2025. This recognition highlights his exceptional contributions to technology, innovation, and community development.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manohar Reddy’s journey in technology began with a strong academic foundation. He earned a Master’s degree in electronics engineering from the University of Bedfordshire, equipping him with expertise in analytics, machine learning, and advanced electronics. His commitment to continuous learning is further reflected in an online Data Science certification from Stanford University and a Certified Data Scientist qualification from Simplilearn, developed in collaboration with IBM.

Most Popular

His career has been marked by a series of pioneering innovations:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Self-Driving Robots: Manohar developed autonomous robotic systems demonstrating advanced navigation and decision-making capabilities, pushing the boundaries of AI and robotics.

Manohar Reddy, UK IT Industry Awards Finalist and Data Science Innovator

• Smart 3D Tailor Measurement System: Leveraging his expertise in electronics, business intelligence, and data science, Manohar developed a contactless system capable of obtaining human body measurements with up to 95% accuracy. Using a Kinect v2 depth sensor, the system measures personalized parameters such as height, shoulder length, neck-to-hip length, hip-to-leg length, and arm length. Chest, stomach, and waist perimeters are captured via 3D pixel data, enabling precise real-time 3D virtual dressing and advanced clothing design.

• Voice-Control Smart Home Automation and Security System: Manohar has designed intelligent home solutions that integrate voice commands with advanced automation and security features, enhancing convenience and safety for everyday users.

His work has received international recognition. In May 2024, in Madrid, Spain, his proposal on Autonomous Security Robots in Aviation was selected as a finalist in the “Intelligent Use of Resources” challenge, acknowledging his innovative approach to security automation and resource optimization.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond his technical achievements, Manohar says he is committed to mentoring local talent and supporting aspiring IT professionals in the Luton community. His guidance and encouragement have inspired many to pursue careers in technology and innovation.

Manohar Reddy, UK IT Awards Finalist and Data Science Innovator

The UK IT Industry Awards, organized by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, are among the most esteemed accolades in the UK technology sector. The Inspirational Individual of the Year category celebrates professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact within IT. Manohar Reddy’s inclusion as a finalist underscores his remarkable achievements and the lasting influence of his work.