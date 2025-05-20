Married At First Sight star gives away iconic bridal gown

By Jayne Reese
Contributor
20th May 2025, 12:01pm
Reality TV bride and bridal designer April Banbury is giving one lucky fan the chance to say “I do” in the same wedding dress she wore on Married At First Sight UK — a gorgeous gown that she made herself!

The couture dress, designed and made by April in just two weeks ahead of her whirlwind 2022 MAFS wedding, is now up for grabs in a feel-good social media giveaway that’s already sparking laughter, love stories… and a few wedding-day disasters!

    April announced the giveaway on Instagram, encouraging followers to share either why they deserve to win the gown or their funniest and juiciest wedding tales, and comments have been flooding in…

    One hopeful bride revealed she didn’t get to wear a dress after tying the knot spontaneously in Las Vegas. Another confessed she danced so wildly on her big day she ended up in A&E. And a fellow MAFS fan shared how her husband was photographed on top of a cannon on their wedding day – then promptly fell off and landed on her.

    April wearing her wedding gown on MAFS UKplaceholder image
    April wearing her wedding gown on MAFS UK

    April, a long-time bridal stylist turned designer, recently launched her own bridal collection — and shared that she’s now ready to find a new home for her iconic MAFS dress.

    “I made this dress for my own wedding day, and it means the world to me,” says April. “But it deserves to be loved again — not locked away in a wardrobe. Whether you’re planning your dream wedding, entering a pageant, or just want a slice of reality TV glam, I can’t wait to pass it on to someone special.”

    And while Married At First Sight does give participants a wardrobe budget for their big day, April revealed her gown was worth at least five times that — making it a seriously stylish steal for one lucky winner!

    To be in with a chance of winning follow @aprilbanbury on Instagram and comment on the post with your story.

