Married at First Sight star Luke Debono joins Domino's to launch Valentine's Day pizza-inspired perfume

MAFS Luke Debono features in the launch of Domino’s first-ever perfume ‘Eau de Passion’ ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Domino’s is turning up the heat this Valentine’s Day by launching an off-menu passionate surprise – its first-ever perfume inspired by its most popular pizza, Pepperoni Passion.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The limited-edition unisex fragrance launched today with a steamy perfume ad, featuring MAFS UK star Luke Debono on a quest to find passion. The former body builder is seen spritzing the scent across his torso and scaling the pizza shaped bottle in his pursuit for passion. Debono gained notoriety in November, with MAFS fans stunned by both his sculpted body and his memorable one-liners.

Most Popular

While some may turn their nose up at the thought of pizza scented perfume, Eau de Passion has been inspired by the alluring aroma and irresistible scent of a Domino’s Pepperoni Passion, with notes of spice, pepper and a woody, warm, comforting base. Domino’s Eau de Passion is an irresistible fragrance designed for lovers brought together through their passion for pizza; the perfect embodiment of the passion and warmth of a romantic night in. The launch of Eau de Passion comes as Domino’s reveals it sees a 50% rise in deliveries of Pepperoni Passion each year on the night of love* – proving that pepperoni and passion truly do go hand-in hand. This year, things will be heating up with the pizza delivery experts expecting to make over one million pizzas on 14th February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Debono, MAFS UK star, said: “Over the last year, I've certainly learnt what not to say to my Valentine. So, this year, I’m partnering up with Domino’s to launch Eau de Passion, an irresistible scent which is the perfect gift for passionate pizza loving couples looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day. What could be more attractive than a smoky, spicy scent that sparks passion?”

MAFS Luke Debono features in the launch of Domino’s first-ever perfume ‘Eau de Passion’ ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Debono’s debut in the spicy film was a no-brainer for Domino’s; it’s the perfect combination of both true and Pepperoni Passion right in time for Valentine’s Day! To spark the pepperoni passion this Valentine’s Day, consumers can get their hands on an exclusive 30ml bottle of Eau de Passion by heading to www.dominospassion.com between 10th-17th February.