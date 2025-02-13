Max Fosh takes on nationwide hunt to celebrate his 30th birthday

Poster

British YouTuber and comedian Max Fosh, known for his creative pranks and hilarious social experiments, has launched an ambitious search for someone born in the same hospital on the same day as him.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking with Greg James on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show, Max revealed that the hunt will be documented on his YouTube channel and coincides with his upcoming 30th birthday on 3rd April.

Most Popular

Max, who was born at St Thomas’ Hospital in Westminster on 3rd April 1995, wants to find at least one person who shares this unique connection. “Every day around 10 babies are born in a given hospital. That's the size of the needle. The haystack is 68 million people large,” explains Max. “I'm mainly just interested to know what they've been up to for the last 30 years. I also didn't have any good ideas for my 30th party.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make this dream a reality, Max is pulling out all the stops. His quest includes TV and radio appearances, billboard campaigns, celebrity endorsements, and even putting up flyers outside St Thomas’ Hospital. He’s also digging through newspaper birth announcements from 1995 to narrow down the possibilities. Along the way, the project will explore how two people’s lives can take vastly different paths over three decades, all while returning to their place of birth.

Max Josh

With over 4.38 million YouTube subscribers, 5 million social media followers, and a staggering 1.5 billion video views, Max Fosh is no stranger to grand, quirky endeavours. He’s gained fame for his lighthearted humour and viral stunts, such as teaching cowboys how to play polo and orchestrating the world’s shortest marriage. In 2021, Max cheekily installed a "Welcome to Luton" sign near Gatwick Airport to confuse travellers, cementing his reputation as a master of harmless pranks.

Were you born St Thomas’ Hospital in Westminster on 3rd April 1995? Get in contact with Max [email protected]