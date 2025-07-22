Meet the Viral TikTok Sensation Transforming Cats' Lives

TikTok Sensation KittySitty soars to over 96,000 followers

In a world where cat lovers are constantly seeking to understand their furry companions, Amanda Campion, better known as Kittysitty Cat Behaviourist, is taking the cat-loving community by storm.

With her profound insights into cat behaviour and a rapidly growing following of 95,000 on TikTok, this influential Clinical Feline Behaviourist is captivating audiences with engaging content that explores the fascinating world of feline behaviour.

Amanda's expertise in "fixing feline problems," has attracted a diverse clientele, who trust her to help their beloved felines. Her work has led to numerous national radio appearances, including on BBC Radio 5, and she has contributed articles for various publications. Additionally, Amanda serves as the behaviourist for Cats.com in the USA, offering live events worldwide and creating video courses for their audience.

Amanda has dedicated 30 years to improving the lives of cats and repairing broken bonds. She offers invaluable support to distressed cat owners, guiding them in restoring peace at home. Her expertise encompasses rehabilitating cats with issues such as aggression, obesity, new pet introductions and obsessive-compulsive disorders.

"I love engaging with cat caregivers and deciphering the problems they face, while also using my detective skills to uncover what’s troubling their cats," Amanda explains. "It's a two-way approach to restoring harmony in the lives of both cats and their human guardians."

“It takes effort and time; it's not a quick fix. However, with a sustained approach, trauma modification therapy can help both cats and owners find their way to live their best lives together. All nine of them!" she adds with a smile.

Amanda’s previous experience managing her own cattery allowed her to foster and rehabilitate traumatised shelter cats, ensuring they find happy homes with new families. Her passion for cats, from feral to feline show champions, drives her to help correct quirky, unwanted issues, anxiety and stress that can arise in cats.

"The most rewarding moments are when I witness a previously traumatised or anxious cat begin to trust again. This transformation is life-changing for the cat."

KittySitty Cat Behaviourist has become a regular fixture at The Cat Show Live, serving as their "resident" cat behaviourist. This September, she will once again partner with the show at the NEC Birmingham, where she will share her insights and expertise with over 5,000 fellow cat enthusiasts.

For more information on KittySitty Cat Behaviourist and her work transforming the lives of cats, visit www.kittysitty.net.