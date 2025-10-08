Meet Zulu the miracle dog who beat deadly tetanus

Owner Venetia Williams feared for black Labrador Zulu when he became so unwell he couldn’t even stand or eat. But after weeks of intensive life-saving treatment at Southern Counties Veterinary Specialists, SCVS, in Ringwood, Hampshire, five-year-old Zulu finally won his fight.

Now Venetia is delighted to have new puppy Jambo running around the family home alongside his fully recovered dad.

Zulu was initially seen by another vet practice for a swelling caused by a blackthorn in his paw, but his condition worsened, with repeated vomiting and facial paralysis beginning from lockjaw.

The local vet diagnosed extremely rare, potentially fatal tetanus, and urgently referred him to SCVS, a multi-disciplinary referral centre with a wide range of highly trained specialists

“The first vets said it really was a case of life and death,” said Venetia, who lives near Salisbury. “By the time he got to SCVS his whole body had gone into paralysis, and he was starting to fall over.

“During the next few days I was told they’d never seen a dog go downhill so fast and they asked me to come in, which I imagined was to say goodbye.

“He was in intensive care, the lights were down, he had earplugs in, and he hadn’t really moved at all. But he managed to raise his head when he smelt me coming.

“It was touch and go and so upsetting to see him so ill and with feeding tubes and catheters, but the staff were incredible.

“Someone sat by his cot 24 hours-a-day as they tried every possible medicine. I knew he was in the best hands and if anyone could help him then they could, but he had so many setbacks.”

A large team at SCVS worked on Zulu for almost a month, having to try numerous different treatments and medication as they dealt with one of the most severe tetanus cases they’d seen.

“Zulu’s case was very serious,” said vet Filipa Lourinho. “Within just a couple of days he went from showing only mild stiffness to becoming unable to walk, open his mouth, or even do the toilet normally.

“He required round-the-clock intensive care for several weeks, with multiple medications, feeding through a tube, and careful monitoring to keep his condition under control.

“Thanks to the intensive treatment he received and his own resilience, Zulu gradually improved and he eventually recovered.

“Seeing him walk out of the hospital after four weeks of such a difficult battle was incredibly rewarding”.

Venetia visited daily as Zulu slowly battled back from the brink and she was finally allowed to take him home, armed with extensive discharge notes.

“I put a mattress on the floor to sleep beside him, and it was pretty much round-the-clock care as he still had his feeding tube and needed so many different tablets,” said Venetia. “He also still had fits and episodes.

“But he got much better so quickly, putting on some of the weight he’d lost, and the team at SCVS could hardly believe it was the same dog when we went back for checks.

“He’s made a remarkable recovery and what he’s gone through has made our bond even stronger.”

Venetia had always wanted Zulu to be a father and was delighted when he recently sired a litter of four puppies, three girls and a boy.

She kept the boy, Jambo and he’s settling into the family home.

“Jambo is full of mischief, stealing and eating everything,” added Venetia.

“But Zulu will always be my dog for life."

