Met Police: Most dangerous festive day revealed

346 arrests took place on New Year’s Day, 221 on New Year’s Eve, 194 on Christmas Day, 190 on Boxing Day, and 150 on Christmas Eve.

Over the past 5 festive periods, 1,101 motoring arrests were made by Metropolitan Police – with almost 32% of those occurring on New Year’s Day.

Exclusive data acquired as part of a Freedom of Information Request by RTA Law revealed the shocking numbers which deemed New Year’s Day as the most dangerous to be on the road in the capital.

The most common offences were also revealed in the RTA Law request with ‘Drive motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit,’ topping the table at 494 arrests.

This was followed by ‘Use a motor vehicle without third-party insurance (160 arrests), and Drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit (98 arrests).

Rod Mitchell, from RTA Law, who conducted the Freedom of Information Request, said: “The holidays are a time for connection and celebration, but reaching our destinations safely should always come first. Staying safe on the roads this festive season is about patience, planning, and prioritising safety.”

“Take your time to plan your route, allowing for delays and avoiding unnecessary risks. Stay alert behind the wheel, especially when road conditions are challenging, and ensure you're well-rested before setting out on long journeys. Avoid distractions, drive within speed limits, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or fatigue.

“Let’s make this a season of celebration, not tragedy."