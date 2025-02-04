Military veteran Sally Orange climbs Mount Aconcagua to raise awareness for mental health and support veterans

Sally Orange MBE

This February, extraordinary military veteran, endurance athlete, and passionate mental health advocate Sally Orange MBE will embark on an inspiring expedition to summit Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America. This journey is not just about reaching the peak but about breaking stigmas, raising awareness, and inspiring others to embrace their own challenges.

Sally, a former military physiotherapist, turned passionate mental health advocate, understands the challenges firsthand: “Having battled severe depression and chronic anxiety myself, I know how vital support is in accepting both physical and mental injuries. This climb represents the strength of the human spirit and the importance of supporting one another through adversity.”

As part of this climb, Sally will be alongside fellow veteran and World Record-breaking Pride of Britain winner, Hari Budha Magar MBE - the first double above-knee amputee to summit Mount Everest - who continues to challenge perceptions around disabilities. Sally added:

“As veterans, Hari and I share a unique bond and understanding of resilience in the face of adversity. Having battled severe depression and chronic anxiety myself, I know how vital support is in accepting both physical and mental injuries.

Sally Orange MBE & Pride of Britain Winner, Hari Budha Magar MBE

“Together, we share a passion for driving change and breaking stigmas around disabilities, and climbing Mount Aconcagua symbolises our desire to take that mission to new heights, inspiring others to face their own challenges with strength and determination.”

The Aconcagua Expedition

Dates: February 7th - February 28th, 2025Duration: 3 weeks

Location: Mount Aconcagua, Andes Mountains, Argentina

Altitude: 6,961 meters (22,838 feet)

Challenges: Extreme cold (-20°C), high altitude, unpredictable weather, and demanding terrain with a summit success rate of just 30%.

This climb is not just about reaching the peak; it's about accepting the obstacles in their path, pushing forward despite them, and showing the world what is achievable when individuals come together and support each other.

Supporting a Greater Cause:

Sally’s expedition aims to raise awareness and funds for two important charities:

Walking with the Wounded: Supporting veterans with physical, mental, and social injuries to regain their independence.

Army Cadet Charitable Trust UK - a national youth charity dedicated to improving the life chances of young people through access to the Army Cadet Force programme.

Sally’s mission underscores the importance of mental well-being and resilience, reminding us all that we are never alone in our struggles.