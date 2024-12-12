Missing mum Charlene Hobbs: Police and family renew appeals for information

Charlene Hobbs

Charlene Hobbs, a 37-year-old mother from Riverside, Cardiff, has been missing since early July 2024. Last seen on July 7 at a Morrisons Local in Adamsdown, Cardiff, her disappearance has left her family desperate for answers and authorities intensifying their efforts to locate her.

In recent developments, South Wales Police revealed that a man and a woman were arrested earlier in the investigation but have since been released on bail. Officers continue to pursue a variety of leads, including searches of properties, vehicles, and open land, as well as thorough reviews of CCTV footage. Charlene’s family issued a heartfelt statement pleading for her safe return and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell emphasized the importance of public assistance, encouraging people to share even seemingly minor details. He also directed an appeal to Charlene, urging her to contact the authorities if she is able, to confirm her safety.

Those with information are asked to contact South Wales Police using reference number 2400353044. Tips and footage can be submitted through their online portal or by contacting the police via phone. This case remains under active investigation, and the public’s help could be crucial in finding Charlene and bringing closure to her family.

Charlene Hobbs’ family has created a dedicated Facebook page to assist in the search for their missing loved one. The page serves as a hub for updates, information, and coordination of search efforts. They have been organizing regular search parties and are encouraging the public to join them in their efforts to find Charlene. For those interested in participating or staying informed, the family urges them to follow the updates posted on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/share/g/3EYJAmbdLc2KazdH/?mibextid=K35XfP

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell, from South Wales Police, said: "We can only imagine how distressing this must be for Charlene’s family and friends, and we continue to do everything possible, with the information available, to find her. We are keeping an open mind as to Charlene’s movements and whereabouts. “We are extremely grateful to the public who have contacted us with information and possible sightings. These are all being fully investigated but unfortunately none have yet been confirmed as being Charlene and we remain very concerned for her wellbeing.“Any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, could help us to find her so please contact us.”

Please contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2400353044.

Information and video footage such as from mobile phones, CCTV cameras, doorbells or dash-cams can be submitted via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP24B95-PO1

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk

Contact us via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.Always call 999 in an emergency.