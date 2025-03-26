More than just dog-friendly! StayCotswold reveals unusual pet holiday requests

StayCotswold, the largest independent holiday accommodation provider based in the Cotswolds, has revealed the surprising range of animal companions their guests have requested to bring on holiday – from the expected to the more exotic.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The holiday cottage firm, which offers over 150 dog-friendly options within their portfolio of 250 beautiful properties, has handled requests for a range of animals including: dogs, cats, rabbits, parrots, guinea pigs, and hamsters to name just a few!

Announced this month, shortly after the Cheltenham Festival, is the news that StayCotswold now has a handful of selected properties with stables so that horses and ponies can come along with their owners. The move is unique in the UK holiday cottage market and will be welcomed by equestrians keen to bring their trusty steed along to this beautiful region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Famously beloved by Royals and celebrities, the Cotswolds is an official Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty popular for its rural scenery, picturesque villages and proximity to historic towns including Cheltenham, Tewkesbury, Stroud, Cirencester and Bath.

Tracy Archer, Owner Director at StayCotswold, says: "We're always keen to accommodate our guests' wishes and will work with the owners to allow them to bring pets along where possible. Many of our team have dogs and horses and the whole area is geared towards countryside pursuits, so it makes sense for pets of all sizes to come too. Kennel and cattery fees can be expensive and we don't want guests worrying about how their pets are getting along while they're away as it can put a dampener on the enjoyment of their holiday."

The company's commitment to pet-friendly holidays extends beyond their accommodation offerings. A dedicated section on their website provides comprehensive advice on the best pet-friendly attractions to visit, including the Cotswolds' dog-friendly zoo, recommended walking routes, and a guide on pubs, shops, and eateries where pets are welcome.

With accommodation ranging from quaint shepherd's huts to cosy cottages and grand country homes, many StayCotswold properties feature hot tubs and log burner fires – perfect for pets to enjoy curling up in front of after a day of holidaying with their owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This unique approach to inclusive holiday experiences continues to position StayCotswold as the go-to provider for pet owners looking to explore the picturesque Cotswolds without leaving their beloved companions behind.

For more information on pet-friendly holidays, visit staycotswold.com