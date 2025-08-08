Mum unrecognisable after 7st natural weight loss

A mum has hit back at trolls who accuse her of using skinny jabs to drop seven stone in a year - claiming it's all NATURAL and thanks to diet and exercise.

Lucy Wheeler embarked on her weight loss journey at the beginning of September 2024 after piling on six stone following the birth of her second son in November 2023.

The 28-year-old swapped her processed diet for whole foods and incorporated 10,000 steps a day and four weight-lifting sessions a week into her routine.

As a result, the legal secretary shed a whopping seven stone in 10 months, initially weighing in at 17st 9lbs and dropping down to 10st 6lbs.

Lucy Wheeler, 28, after her weightloss transformation

The mum-of-two, who's dropped from a size 20 to a slinky size 10, says she 'no longer recognises herself' when she looks in the mirror. Lucy says it's not just her struggling, as people she knows locally do double-takes when they pass her in the street.

After sharing a video of her weight-loss transformation on TikTok the clip went viral, racking up more than 820,000 views, likes, shares and comments.

But Lucy admits she's been left 'frustrated' by comments online and in person from people who accuse her of using skinny jabs - 'dismissing' her hard work and commitment.

After her incredible weight loss, Lucy says she hopes it will be long term, rather than a 'short-term' fix often offered by the jabs. Lucy, from Newbury, West Berkshire, said: "I felt uncomfortable, I didn't feel like myself after the kids.

"I started with an online coach and she gave me the tools to do it, like being in a calorie deficit to cut the fat. "I've been doing 10k minimum steps a day and doing four weight-lifting sessions per week, as well as prioritising fibre and protein to stay satiated.

"My sons definitely helped to motivate me to lose the weight - I wanted to be healthier and more active for them. "I'm never tired anymore - bear in mind I've got two kids. I'm full of energy and raring to go all the time.

"My mental health is great in comparison to what it was before I started." Now, Lucy says she 'doesn't recognise herself' when she looks in the mirror and that she even has to remind people who she is when she's out and about.

Lucy said: "I don't really recognise myself now. The weight loss happened so quickly so I still have to double-take myself when I catch myself in the shop window reflection. "It doesn't look like me, but in a good way.

"I keep bumping into people out and about and they look at me weirdly as if they don't know me and then I'm like 'hi it's Lucy'." Lucy was met with largely positive comments from social media after sharing a video of her weight-loss journey, while some sceptical that she hadn't used skinny jabs.

Many people congratulated her on her achievement while others accused her of using skinny jabs. One user wrote: "Anyone commenting about Mounjaro is either just trying to be rude or blind.

"Look at her calves bro! That is pure hard work and dedication in the gym! You look great." Another commented: "It's nice to see a success story without any jabs. Well done! Inspiring for me to do more. I've lost 10lbs since mid- May on a calorie deficit." One wrote: "Mounjaro is amazing."

Despite people cheering on her success, Lucy said she's been left frustrated by the accusations she's used skinny jabs. Lucy said: "I've had a lot of comments, face to face as well, asking if it's the jabs, but if you want it bad enough then you can make it happen without them.

"I don't have an issue with the jabs because I know they're good for some people but it is frustrating. "I've put in a lot of hard work myself and I've had to change my lifestyle for this so for people to dismiss that and say it's the jabs is not great.

"There's a lot of people using them now for short-term results but I hope that by doing it this way the weight loss will last in the long term as well." Now, Lucy wants to encourage anyone else embarking on their weight-loss journey to implement three key changes.

Lucy said: "I guess the advice I would give is to track your food intake, get 10k steps in a day and weightlifting is a massive thing as well.

"I think a lot of people think of doing cardio but apart from the walking, which is low impact, I haven't done any cardio to lose this weight at all. "I've just been prioritising the weight-lifting sessions. "My biggest motivation was being as healthy as possible so that I can be here for as long as possible for my kids."

TYPICAL FOOD DIARY BEFORE WEIGHTLOSS

Breakfast - Bread, cereal, pastries

Lunch - Pizza or takeaway

Dinner - Pizza or takeaway

Snacks - Cereal bars, sweets or crisps

TYPICAL FOOD DIARY AFTER WEIGHTLOSS

Breakfast - Greek yoghurt, fruit, peanut butter and chia seeds

Lunch - Eggs, meat, sweet potato and veg

Dinner - Chicken, sweet potato and veg

Snacks - Nuts or Greek yoghurt and fruit