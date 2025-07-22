My abusive ex wouldn't let me go to the toilet - I'd wake up and find him having sex with me

Initially, they were friends, but he was so charming and complimentary and kind to her, that it soon turned into a relationship and they moved in together and had two children.

Neither had the 37-year-old heard of coercive control. But he soon started to dominate her with guilt, criticism and eventually sleep deprivation.

“He isolated me from everyone; friends and family. Slowly. I wasn't allowed to do things my own, and if I was, I was punished for it and interrogated,” Jennifer, from Hull remembers.

When Jennifer would go out to work, or out with friends she would come home to hours of interrogation about who she was with to the point where she would just stop going out.

She would dread him coming home from work as he would get angry if the house wasn't neat, or she had made some tiny error, like putting the saucepans away in the wrong way.

She felt like she had to keep him in a good mood so he didn't lose his temper or take his anger out on the kids.

“He didn't like the clothes I would wear. He'd say they were too revealing. If I was putting makeup on, he'd ask me who I was doing it for. Then he would lose control and there would be a huge row. And then he would be sorry. And he'd buy me something; a new dress or a Pandora necklace,” she says.

But as the years went by, the behaviour got worse. She claims he was so controlling she had to ask his permission to use the toilet and he would sometimes refuse her. She had a part time job that she loved, which she eventually had to leave.

"It was only four hours of the week and it was my heaven because I was away from him, but it was also hell, because of what I came home to," she remembers. Her return to the home would be more interrogations and accusations.

On one occasion she wanted to go to a Zumba class with friends to have fun while getting fit , as he used to comment on her weight, but she never made it.

By the time she was pregnant with her first child, Jennifer's ex's paranoia was off the scale. On one traumatic night, she woke in the early hours to go to the loo.

“He came into the bathroom behind me and wouldn't let me leave. He was accusing me of having an affair, which was just ridiculous. I don't know how long it lasted, between three to five hours, it felt like it went on all night,” she says.

“I felt like I was going to have a panic attack. I couldn't get past him. He smashed the shower screen and cut his arm. I called an ambulance and they asked if I needed the police. I was relieved to say yes.”

He was arrested for four different offences throughout their five-year relationship for a number of incidents, including malicious communications and voyeurism from when he took photos of her naked while she was asleep. But there was never enough evidence to take the case through the courts.

“When he took me hostage in the bathroom, I was disoriented because I was so tired,” says Jennifer.

“Looking back, I can see he wanted me that way. Sometimes I'd wake up and he'd be asking me questions in my sleep, like are you having an affair? Are you cheating on me? Who have you spoken to?

“I had to set an alert on my phone to remind me to have sex with him, or he would do it when I was asleep. I would wake up and he would be having sex with me and afterward would accuse me of coming onto him in my sleep.”

When the couple were in hospital awaiting a scan for their second child, a member of the public reported concerns over the way he was speaking to her.

“I went into the examination room alone and I cried so hard hearing that someone had made a complaint,” says Jennifer.

“They hospitalised me for a week so I could get respite. 'Domestic abuse' was written in my notes, but nothing more was done. I think I was in denial, but there were missed opportunities for me to be supported.”

After years of torment, Jennifer tried to leave, but struggled as she was completely financially dependent on him. They split up, but for a month she had to stay in the family home as she couldn't find anywhere else to live.

“He slept on the sofa, but I would wake up sometimes, and he was next to me in the bed, so I would go and sleep on the sofa, and he would creep in in the middle of the night, wake me up for an argument, pour water over me or try it on with me, because I'd be so I'd be exhausted.”

The nightmare continued when she finally got a home in another town and the pain of what she'd been through didn't hit her until she was completely separated from him.

Five years after the relationship ended, Jennifer felt suicidal and was diagnosed with complex PTSD and went into therapy.

With space and time, Jennifer is only now realising the gravity of what she went through. One friend has apologised for not doing more to support her after seeing the aggression first hand.

Jennifer still works on her emotional recovery, and she has become an author, advocate and public speaker, using her experiences to help others. She now wishes people had spotted the signs and stepped in, and has warnings for others who fear a loved one is being abused.

“I was scared of him. But to everybody else, he was the nicest person you'll ever meet,” she says.

“He was so friendly. He was a completely different person.

“In escaping these situations, I would like the responsibility to be off the victim. Clearly, things would have been noticed about that relationship. I would ask friends and relatives of others to look out for the signs and the symptoms and the change in behaviour.

“My cousin said she had to grieve for me, because I'm not the same as she remembers. Another family member said he felt too guilty to see me afterwards.

“But if people could have seen me slipping, and held an intervention or asked me if I needed help or put something in place, things might have been different. There were a lot of missed opportunities.”

Jennifer wishes her friends noticed her isolating herself and the changes in her appearance. She went from wearing clothes that made her feel good, to baggy things that covered her body - at her ex's request. She stopped wearing makeup and taking care of herself, and in her words, looking ‘haggard’ through sleep deprivation.

“I never had any money, could never afford things. I would accept people's hand-me-downs and give everyone homemade gifts for Christmas because he controlled the money,” she says.

“I was never available. People would try to meet up with me and I would pull out at the last minute. So I would ask people to look at someone. Has their personality changed? Has something shifted? I was snappy and blunt with people and I wish they had asked why that was.”

1 . Contributed Abuse Victim Jennifer Gilmour (Cover Images) Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Abuse Victim Jennifer Gilmour (Cover Images) Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Abuse Victim Jennifer Gilmour (Cover Images) Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Abuse Victim Jennifer Gilmour (Cover Images) Photo: Submitted Share