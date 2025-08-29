My dog came back from the dead three times. This common condition nearly killed him - and no-one's even heard of it.

It was an ordinary Thursday evening in July when Sunderland dad Mathew Kerr gave his dog Leo his dinner.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Leo always eats his food straight away, but after I put it down for him, he only ate a bit before looking up at me and leaving it,” says Mathew, 30.

Most Popular

“He was whimpering and whining and he kept going in and out of the back door before going back to his dinner and not managing to eat it. Then he went into the living room crying, yelped and lay down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mathew immediately suspected ‘bloat’, an extremely serious, life-threatening condition which requires urgent veterinary treatment, and he felt Leo’s belly to find a hard mass and a trunk which was “rock solid on one side”.

Mathew with Leo (left) and Gamble (right) (Cover Images)

His fiancée Louise was in bed after having looked after three-year-old Cindy and 9-week old baby Harrison all day, but Mathew miraculously knew about the dangers of ‘bloat’.

Bloat is known as gastric torsion or gastric dilation volvulus, whereby a dog’s stomach twists and expands with gas.

Mathew got Leo to his emergency Vets Now clinic in Gateshead before the blood supply was shut off to vital organs and the condition became fatal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within 30 minutes, Leo was being seen by emergency vet Conrad who carried out tests and confirmed GDV.

Louise and Leo recovering from his ordeal (Cover Images)

“I was beside myself. I tried to hold it together but I was in bits. I felt sick to my stomach,” says site manager Mathew.

“I couldn’t believe that one minute he was having his dinner and was absolutely fine and suddenly we were facing the possibility of him not making it through the night. I prepared myself to say goodbye.”

Conrad tried to reverse the torsion manually, but the procedure was unsuccessful and he told Mathew he would have to carry out an operation to reverse the twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sent Mathew home where, unable to sleep, he waited anxiously by the phone for news.

At 3am on the Friday morning, Mathew heard that the operation had been a success, but that Leo’s spleen had been irreparably damaged and had to be removed.

He breathed a sigh of relief and tried to get some sleep before returning to pick up Leo in the morning.

Mathew was overjoyed at 8am when he greeted the drowsy but cheerful Leo and carried the 50kg of dog back to the car to take him to his local vets in Sunderland for ongoing monitoring and recovery. But that evening, Mathew and Louise received further bad news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vets told us he’d lost an alarming amount of blood and that we needed to get him back to Gateshead in case it got worse,” says Mathew.

As six-year-old Leo was prepped for discharge, he suffered further haemorrhaging, and, fearful for his life, the Sunderland vets took him themselves to Vets Now Gateshead so they could monitor him and keep him on a drip.

Once again, Leo had fallen gravely ill.

Back at Gateshead, Vets Now duty vet Lisa was in charge and after looking at his gums, said she was concerned about how much blood he’d lost.

That night, around 24 hours after his first operation, Lisa said they would need to operate again to stem the blood flow in case blood was leaking from an artery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had further surgery, but a few hours later, Mathew received another concerning call; Leo urgently needed a blood transfusion.

Mathew suggested to Lisa they had a younger retriever Gamble and perhaps he could donate some blood.

Miraculously, Gamble, who is not closely related to Leo, was a match and they rushed him in.

“Gamble was absolutely brilliant. They sat him down, shaved his chest, and he sat there calmly, and just allowed them to take blood. They administered it straight away and within half an hour, Leo started to make improvements,” says Mathew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That fresh blood made such a difference when there weren’t any other options. If it weren’t for Gamble, Leo wouldn’t be here,” Mathew, who gave him plenty of treats on his return, says.

On the Saturday morning as Mathew prepared some chicken and rice and got ready to pick Leo up following a second terrifying and sleepless night, he received another heartbreaking call.

“Lisa told me that he’d been doing really well until that point, but that he was starting to bleed again and we were running out of avenues,” says Mathew.

“She told me she didn’t want to prolong his distress if he wasn’t going to pull through. We had a decision to make about whether to say goodbye to him. I rang Louise and asked her if she thought it was time to put him out of his misery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a really difficult decision to make. He still looked strong, even though his stomach was cut open and he’d been shaved all over. But Lisa said he was still wagging his tail and eating, going for a wee on his own. So I decided to go and see him and make the decision then.”

When Mathew arrived, Lisa said their final option was to order some platelets from the Pet Blood Bank. Mathew gratefully agreed and Lisa put in the call.

Devastatingly there was more bad news; there were only three bags left in the country. Worried there wasn’t enough to save Leo, Mathew once again prepared to say his goodbyes. By the time the platelets arrived at 6pm, Leo was weak, lethargic and with a critically low blood count, but clinging on to life.

“We were waiting at home, unable to do anything as we waited for another call, expecting the worst,” says Mathew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But Lisa called and we were overjoyed to hear another miracle; the transfusion had worked, and Leo was looking great.”

By this point, Lisa had put in 36 hours taking care of Leo, and when Mathew and Louise went in to see him, they were “over the moon” with how well he looked.

They took him home on the Sunday morning.

“Lisa was so happy that we all kept on going and didn’t give up on him. Bringing him home was surreal,” says Mathew.

“He’d been through so much and we’d said goodbye so many times. More than once the grandparents came to look after the kids so Louise could go and say goodbye.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Leo came home, Mathew put his bed in the sitting room and slept next to him on the floor for five nights, to keep an eye on him. Gamble meanwhile was allowed to sleep upstairs for the first time in gratitude for his lifesaving donation.

“It has been a terrifying time but Leo has now made another miraculous recovery from GDV and is doing really well,” says Mathew.

“Though he’s still being monitored, he’s eating well and going on walks. He’s the dog he was again and we’re so happy to have him home and healthy. To have him at home is another miracle.

“Leo came first - before Gamble and before the children. He’s been through it all with us, through moving house and starting a family, and to lose him would have been awful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so grateful for the help from our vets and Vets Now and the effort and commitment that they all put in. We can’t thank them enough. His life has been saved over and over again. And we are so grateful to the Pet Blood Bank - and all the dog donors - because they saved his life too. If it wasn’t for them, Leo wouldn’t be here.”

What is bloat?

Bloat in dogs is an extremely serious, life-threatening condition which requires urgent veterinary treatment. It occurs when a dog’s stomach twists and expands with gas.

Sadie Spencer, Principal Vet at Vets Now, said: “This is such a serious issue - and fairly common, but we still see owners who have never heard of bloat or GDV. No one knows exactly what causes it but there are certain risk factors that make it more likely, particularly for larger breed dogs, eating a large meal very soon before or after exercising. Signs of bloat in dogs include restlessness, faster or more laboured breathing, drooling, unsuccessfully trying to vomit and abdominal bulging.

“If you are concerned your dog may be affected, call your vet or, out of hours your nearest Vets Now pet emergency clinic immediately.”