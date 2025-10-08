'My lazy neighbours are burying my home under mountains of rat-infested bin bags'

A bloke claims 'lazy' neighbours are slowly burying his home under MOUNTAINS of 'rotting' bin bags - attracting legions of rats.

Lee Hoult claims there are currently hundreds of 'rotten' rubbish bags piling up at the back of his North Shields Council-rented property, which are constantly being ripped open by rats and seagulls.

The 37-year-old says he's unable to enjoy his own yard due to the stench of the garbage and has to keep all his windows closed thanks to the fly infestation.

Lee claims he first noticed the rubbish appearing outside his £80 a week flat in February this year and immediately reported the issue to North Tyneside Council.

But despite allegedly ringing the council 30 times and sending dozens of emails over the last seven months, he claims nothing has been done to sort the issue.

Shocking photos show mountains of 'around 150' bin liners filled with 'rotting food' piled up at the back of his block of flats. The betting shop manager believes the culprits are other tenants and neighbours in the block but doesn't know who they are.

He says he can't understand why they are not just putting the bags in the black bins at the back of the property. And after complaining about the issue for more than six months with no avail, Lee is now sharing his story in the hopes that the council listen to him and remove the rubbish for good.

North Tyneside Council apologised for Lee's ordeal and said they have 'plans in place' to rectify it and will be working with those involved to 'prevent it happening again'.

Lee, from North Shields in Tyne and Wear, said: "I first noticed the rubbish build up in February this year and I reported it to the council on February 24th via a phone call.

"At first there were only 10 to 15 bags and it was just laziness of them [the culprits] not putting them in the bin. They throw it into their own individual yards but they are overflowing with garbage.

"At the flat, there is a bin system down a lane and these get emptied regularly. [On Sept 2nd], I went out to put the rubbish out [in the bins] and the smell was like a rubbish dump. I think it's gotten a lot worse recently due to the hot weather.

"Rats and seagulls have been getting into the bags and the house has been covered in flies for about two months now. I have to keep everything shut at all times. I would say there are 150 bags outside now. It smells foul and like rotten food.

"I'd love to be able to sit in my own yard but I can't do that at the moment. I'm trapped indoors or I have to go out somewhere else. I feel like a prisoner in my own home and I can't enjoy my own house."

In June this year, Lee claims he received a letter from the council's Housing and Property Services to schedule a home inspection of the flat.

But despite attending the property in July and taking photos of the mess, Lee claims he never heard back from the council and the rubbish bags remained.

Lee has lived in the flat on his own for the last six years and says he is now embarrassed to have guests over due to overflowing rubbish.

He filed an official complaint to North Tyneside Council earlier this month and now wants them to issue a warning to those dumping the bags.

Lee said: "I reported it to the council once a month for the first four months.

"I also contacted my local MP about the issue and he got in touch with the council on my behalf in May time.

"I received a letter from the housing officer at the council in early June saying that they would like to do an inspection in my house.

"A housing officer was then sent out to the property in July. I showed them the yard and they took photographs and told me they would get it sorted but I never heard from them again.

"I've contacted the council four more times after that and they said I would receive a phone call from the housing officer but I never did. I'm a house-proud person and I'm embarrassed to have guests over at the moment. I feel helpless and no one is listening to me. I want the council to remove all the rubbish and give the [culprits] a warning and keep checking in with them. It's inconsiderate of the neighbours for doing this."

Peter Mennell, Director of Housing and Property Services at North Tyneside Council, said: "Our housing officers are supporting Mr Hoult and I am sorry for the impact this is having on him. We have plans in place to have this situation resolved and will be working with all the addresses involved to prevent anything similar happening in the future."