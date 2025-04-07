Mystery disease rips through hunt kennels killing hounds

The Hunt Saboteurs Association has received leaked footage of the hounds, and screenshots of a conversation in a closed Facebook group for vet advice. Alongside other suggestions there were some comments implying that maybe the antis (Hunt Saboteurs) could have poisoned the hounds. Rowan Hughes from the Hunt Saboteurs Association said, ‘The vet who treated the hounds is apparently pro hunt, we can see from her facebook profile that she supports the Grove and Rufford Hunt, and we have worries this could have delayed diagnosis and treatment for the poor hounds as she pursued the idea that animal lovers may have poisoned the hounds, rather than looking at the symptoms, history and progression of the clinical signs’.

The mystery disease was later confirmed to be streptococcus zooepidemicus, originally, an equine bacterial infection manifesting as a severe respiratory disease. It has been known to be contracted by dogs kept in close proximity to horses carrying the bacteria in the past, but it is now also known to be just as likely - and potentially even more infectious - contracted from other dogs, who can carry the disease while displaying no symptoms (sub clinical). It is a disease that is spread via airborne transmission. This means it quickly spreads where animals are housed in close proximity, as is the case in hunt kennels. Isolated outbreaks are documented as far back as the 1970's in greyhound kennels but are becoming much more widespread over recent years. It is noted how quickly outbreaks can occur within large groups of dogs kennelled together and how rapidly their condition can deteriorate. *1

From the screenshots we can see that the hounds are not kenneled, or transported with horses, posing questions about how they contracted the illness, and we can also see that they are not vaccinated against kennel cough, and their diet consists of 85% pies, and 15% flesh. Hunt hounds are often fed the meat of ‘fallen stock’ meaning farm animals which have died. Some hunts run a fallen stock business to supplement their income, and provide food for the hounds. In 2017 25 hounds from the Kimblewick Hunt were killed after contracting Bovine TB, with hunt officials quoted at the time as saying ‘it is most likely that the hounds contracted it from eating meat from a contaminated bovine’. *2

Is this a secret epidemic?

It is clear that APHA, the Animal and Plant Health Agency have been contacted, but there has been no public report about the outbreak. It appears from the Screenshots of the Facebook conversation that illnesses among packs of hunting hounds are not uncommon, with several anecdotes from other vets including quotes such as,

‘Have they treated the pack with an off licence wormer? Saw hound deaths after treated with ivermectin’

‘My husband has seen similar in a pack of hounds ... Positive angiostrongylus’

‘There have historically been cases where foxhounds fed horse meat which was infected with equine influenza, have caught the disease and suffered a high mortality rate’

‘What flesh have they been fed recently. I had a pack get botulism from a down cow once’

Zoonotic Risk for Humans?

It has been noted that there have now been cases of onward transmission to human dog handlers - and whilst not frequent, can have severe medical implications including pneumonia and even a toxic shock type response. According to Simon Priestnall and Kerstin Erles’s 2010 article; Streptococcus zooepidemicus: An emerging canine pathogen, ‘In many cases of S. zooepidemicus infection, dogs produced copious amounts of nasal discharge, which poses a risk of infection for humans via the skin or the respiratory route.’

Rowan Hughes, from the Hunt Saboteurs association commented.

‘We are worried for the hounds, the suffering is clear from the footage we have seen, but we are also worried that this is the tip of an iceberg. Cramped living conditions, no vaccination and poor diet may mean these Grove and Rufford Hunt hounds are far from alone in suffering these horrendous symptoms. It is also worrying that there has been no public announcement and we are only hearing about this from a leaked private conversation, with many similar stories from other vets showing this is not an isolated incident.’

