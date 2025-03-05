National call for playwrights: Join the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

The Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025 is a nationwide call for playwrights to submit their work for an extraordinary opportunity.

This competition, a collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, is open to emerging and established writers from across the UK. The winner will receive a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance to have their play performed as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships in 2025.

Plays must be under an hour and can explore any subject matter. The competition offers full support for the winning play, with exposure and mentorship provided by an esteemed panel, including Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington.

Key Dates:

January 15th, 2025: Competition opens

April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5th, 2025: Winner announced

Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.