National Lottery scratchcards unclaimed prizes: Check your cards - these National Lottery prizes will expire soon

If you have any old scratchcards that haven’t been checked, now is the time to take a closer look.

A selection of National Lottery scratchcards will soon reach their claim deadline, meaning that any unclaimed prizes will no longer be valid after the expiry date.

Each scratchcard has a 180-day claim period from the time the game is officially closed. Once this period ends, any remaining prizes will be forfeited. Some players may not even realise they have an unclaimed prize, as scratchcards can be easily misplaced or forgotten.

Key Deadline: 18th March 2025

The team at BoyleSports has compiled a list of scratchcards nearing their final claim deadline of 18th March 2025.

If you have a winning ticket for any of the following, you'll need to act fast to claim your winnings before the final day:

£100 Loaded

£100,000 A Month For A Year

£100,000 Red

12 Pays of Christmas

£250,000 Gold

£50 Million Cash Showdown

Bingo Crazy

Cashword Blocks

Cash Vault Jewels

Cosmic Cash

Dice Towers

Festive Fortune

Gem Smash

Holiday Cash

Lucky Drop

Maze of Fortune

Money Tree Multiplier

Top Dog

3 in 1

Jolly 7s

Full of £500s

Gold 7s

Mega Multiplier

£2M Black

Merry Millionaire

Understanding Scratchcard Expiry Rules

Many players assume that scratchcards can be cashed in at any time, but all National Lottery scratchcard games have an expiry period. The rules state that once a scratchcard game is withdrawn from sale, players have 180 days to claim their prize.

For example, the last possible date to purchase any of these expiring scratchcards was 19th September 2024. Any tickets bought before or on this date must be claimed by 18th March 2025.

There have been cases where players have attempted to claim winnings from expired scratchcards, only to find that their ticket was no longer valid. A former sub-postmaster, Gerald Lowery, shared an example of this issue when a customer tried to claim a £5 prize from an expired ticket. While the amount was small, it highlighted the importance of knowing the deadlines to avoid missing out on potential winnings.

How to Claim a Scratchcard Prize

The process for claiming scratchcard prizes depends on the amount won. The National Lottery provides several options depending on the size of the prize:

Up to £100 – Can usually be redeemed at any National Lottery retailer.

– Can usually be redeemed at any National Lottery retailer. £100–£500 – Some retailers may pay out, but where they cannot, the claim can be made by post.

– Some retailers may pay out, but where they cannot, the claim can be made by post. £500–£50,000 – Requires completing an online claim form before posting the ticket.

– Requires completing an online claim form before posting the ticket. Over £50,000 – Must be claimed in person by arranging an appointment with the National Lottery.

For postal claims, it is important to sign the back of the ticket and include contact details to ensure the claim is processed without delays.

Claiming Prizes if a Ticket is Damaged or Lost

In some cases, players may find their ticket has been damaged, faded, or lost. If a scratchcard is damaged but still readable, it may still be eligible for a claim. The National Lottery advises players to contact their customer service team to discuss possible solutions.

If a ticket is lost, unfortunately, the claim cannot be processed. Unlike online lottery games, where winnings are automatically tracked, scratchcards require physical proof of the win.

What Happens to Unclaimed Prizes?

If a winning scratchcard is not claimed before the deadline, the prize money is redirected to the National Lottery Distribution Fund. This fund supports charitable, cultural, and community initiatives across the UK, contributing to projects in areas such as:

Sports and grassroots development – Including funding for local sports teams, community projects, and facilities.

– Including funding for local sports teams, community projects, and facilities. Arts and cultural programmes – Supporting theatre, film, and creative arts projects.

– Supporting theatre, film, and creative arts projects. Community support and local charities – Providing funding for health programmes, disability support, and social initiatives.

– Providing funding for health programmes, disability support, and social initiatives. Heritage conservation and restoration – Preserving historical sites, museums, and landmarks.

In the past, millions of pounds in unclaimed winnings have helped fund Olympic and Paralympic athletes, restore iconic buildings, and provide financial assistance to local charities. While the funds are put to good use, most players would prefer to collect their winnings before the deadline.

Checking for Expiring Scratchcards

To prevent missing out on a prize, players should regularly check for scratchcard expiry dates.

The best ways to stay informed include:

Visiting the official National Lottery website – This includes up-to-date information on scratchcard closures and expiry dates.

– This includes up-to-date information on scratchcard closures and expiry dates. Acting as soon as possible – To avoid misplacing or forgetting about them.

– To avoid misplacing or forgetting about them. Asking a retailer to scan the ticket – Retailers can confirm whether a scratchcard is still valid.

Responsible Gambling

While playing scratchcards and other lottery games could be entertaining to some, it is important to approach gambling responsibly. The National Lottery and other gaming organisations promote responsible play, ensuring that gambling remains a safe and controlled form of entertainment.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Set a budget and stick to it.

Avoid chasing losses.

Take breaks.

Seek support if gambling stops being fun or starts to feel like a problem.

For those needing advice or support, organisations like GamCare, BeGambleAware, and The National Lottery’s responsible gambling resources offer guidance and assistance.