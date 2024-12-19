Nearly half of abuse victims fear for their pets: How to spot the signs of violence this Christmas

Fear for their pet’s safety significantly delays victims from seeking help.

The festive season, while joyful for many, can intensify challenges for families living with domestic violence. Stress from financial strain, heightened expectations, and social pressures often increase household tension, with pets becoming silent victims in these volatile environments.

In homes affected by domestic violence, pets are frequently used by abusers as tools of manipulation and control. According to a survey by Dogs Trust, over 49% of women experiencing domestic abuse reported that their pets had been harmed or threatened. Tragically, fear for their pet’s safety significantly delays victims from seeking help. In light of this, pet expert at Waggel, Steph McCulloch, has provided some advice for the signs to look out for when visiting family over the festive season.

The Impact on Pets

Steph explains “Pets provide comfort and unconditional love, making their welfare a significant concern for those facing abuse. Abusers often exploit the bond between victims and their pets, threatening harm to maintain control. Pets themselves suffer deeply, with signs of distress including increased aggression, fearfulness, withdrawal, or physical injuries.

“Pets are naturally protective of their families, which may place them at direct risk of harm if they try to defend their owners. Dogs, especially, have been known to intervene when their owners are in distress, which could lead to them being injured in the process. Cats and other pets may not intervene directly, but they often display signs of anxiety and stress when living in a volatile environment.”

Recognising the Warning Signs

“For those who have fortunately not experienced the cyclical and sinister nature of domestic abuse, walking away can seem like an easy solution. However, for most people, there are financial ties, familial complications and obligations that make simply walking away feel like an impossible task.

“It can also be incredibly difficult for friends and loved ones to spot the warning signs of domestic violence. Pets living in abusive households may show behavioural changes that reflect the stress and trauma of their environment, so it’s a good idea to be knowledgeable of how these signs can present.”

Common signs of distress in pets can include:

· Increased aggression or fearfulness

· Withdrawal or hiding

· Unusual behaviours such as excessive barking, chewing, or scratching

· Physical signs of injury or neglect

Steph adds “Being able to recognise these signs can be a step toward identifying a potentially harmful situation, especially if you notice similar signs in the people around you. Friends or loved ones experiencing domestic abuse may display signs like withdrawal from social circles, increased anxiety, or unexplained injuries. Recognising these behaviours in both people and their pets can be an opportunity to offer your support or share resources that can help people reach safety.”

How to help or seek help

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, there are resources available to protect both people and pets in these situations:

Reach out to organisations such as Women’s Aid and Refuge, who offer advice and support for those experiencing domestic abuse. The Dogs Trust Freedom Project exists to provide safe, temporary housing for pets of domestic abuse survivors, enabling individuals to find help without the worry of leaving their pets behind.Make a safety plan and encourage pet owners in unsafe environments to make a plan that includes their pets. If possible, connect with friends, family, or shelters that may be able to provide temporary pet care if needed.If you suspect someone in your life is dealing with domestic violence, approach them with sensitivity. Offer resources or information about support services that can help them and their pets.No one should have to choose between their safety and their pet’s well-being this Christmas. Providing support for both people and pets in abusive situations can be a powerful way to help families rebuild and find safety.

Andrew Leal CEO at Waggel adds “We understand that the festive season can be an especially difficult time for those experiencing domestic violence, with pets often becoming silent victims in these situations.

“We want to continue to raise awareness by talking about this topic, supporting local charities, and helping people to recognise the warning signs. By doing this, we aim to contribute to breaking the stigma surrounding domestic violence and pet ownership and help those suffering seek the help they need.”

For more information on how to access support please visit: https://www.waggel.co.uk/blog/post/domestic-violence-pets-and-christmas