Nemesis at Alton Towers tops UK poll of global attractions

Nemesis at Alton Towers, UK

The legendary Nemesis rollercoaster at Alton Towers has been named by Brits as their favourite global theme park attraction of all time, according to a new survey.

Ocean Florida, the UK’s leading Florida specialist, has teamed up with OnePoll to survey 2,000 British theme park enthusiasts on their favourite attractions from around the world.

The results are in, and Nemesis at Alton Towers has taken the top spot, proving that British-built thrills can rival the best of the global stage.

It’s followed by Space Mountain at Florida’s Magic Kingdom, with the Sunshine State securing two spots on the podium as Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Universal’s Islands of Adventure takes third place.

The USA dominates the list, claiming eight out of the top ten spots, in a ranking that forms part of a wider list of the top 20 global attractions of all time.

Nemesis at Alton Towers came out on top, with 12% of respondents naming it the greatest attraction of all time.Jaws Remains Iconic: Despite its closure, Jaws at Universal Studios Florida still holds 8% of the vote, demonstrating the lasting legacy of this fan-favourite ride.Global Disney Presence: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is the only attraction to appear in both Disneyland Paris and Disneyland California, earning 8% of the vote and representing a transatlantic appeal.Nostalgia Lives On: Classic Rides like E.T. Adventure (5%) and It’s a Small World (5%) continue to capture the hearts of theme park enthusiasts.UK Representation Beyond Nemesis: UK thrill rides like Vampire (5%) at Chessington World of Adventures and The Swarm (5%) at Thorpe Park also make the list, highlighting the UK’s contribution to the global theme park landscape.

“It’s great to see the UK topping the poll,” said Natalie Sexton, Ocean Florida. “National loyalty and local familiarity clearly play a role in shaping responses to favourite attractions. However, the overwhelming presence of US attractions – particularly in Florida – highlights its status as the global epicentre of theme park entertainment. With the opening of Universal’s Epic Universe in 2025, Florida’s position as the world leader in this industry looks set to remain unchallenged for the foreseeable future.”

The full poll results, including the top 20 global attractions of all time, are available here.

1 Nemesis – Alton Towers - Staffordshire, UK (12%)

2 Space Mountain - Magic Kingdom, Florida, USA (9%)

3 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey - Universal's Islands of Adventure, Florida (9%)

4 Jurassic World: The Ride - Universal Studios Hollywood, California, USA (8%)

5 Pirates of the Caribbean - Disneyland Park, California, USA (8%)

6 Jaws (no longer operational but remains iconic) - Universal Studios Florida, USA (8%)

7 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad - Disneyland Park, California, & Disneyland Paris (8%)

8 Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance - Disney's Hollywood Studios, Florida, USA (7%)

9 Splash Mountain (soon to be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure) - Magic Kingdom, Florida, USA (6%)

10 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror - Disney's Hollywood Studios, Florida, USA (6%)

11 The Swarm - Thorpe Park, Surrey, UK (5%)

12 Vampire - Chessington World of Adventures, Surrey, UK (5%)

13 It’s a Small World - Disneyland Park, California, USA (5%)

14 E.T. Adventure - Universal Studios Florida, USA (5%)

15 The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man - Universal's Islands of Adventure, Florida (5%)

16 Avatar Flight of Passage - Disney's Animal Kingdom, Florida, USA (4%)

17 Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure - Universal's Islands of Adventure, Florida (4%)

18 Runaway Railway - Disney's Hollywood Studios, Florida, USA (4%)

19 The Incredible Hulk Coaster - Universal's Islands of Adventure, Florida (4%)

20 Expedition Everest - Disney's Animal Kingdom, Florida, USA (4%)

Some generational insights from the report show the following:

Younger respondents (18–24) favoured adrenaline-fuelled attractions like Jurassic World: The Ride.Those aged 25–34 leaned towards storytelling, with Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ranking highest.Nostalgic favourites such as Pirates of the Caribbean and E.T. Adventure scored higher with older audiences (55+).

https://www.ocean-florida.co.uk/blog/nemesis-alton-towers-tops-uk-poll-global-attractions/