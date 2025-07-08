Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize during US Visit

Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting the US off the back of the 12 day war with Iran

Benjamin Netanyahu nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize during dinner at the White House last night.

The Israeli Prime Minister was at the White House for his third meeting with the US president this year when he handed him the nomination letter.

“I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee, nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved.”

The Israeli premier continued: “He forged the Abraham accords. He’s forging peace as we speak in one country in one region after another.”

Donald Trump had been nominated for the prize multiple times.

The Abraham Accords are a set of agreements that formalised diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab states. The UAE and Bahrain were the first countries to sign in 2020, with Morocco and Sudan following. Saudi Arabia and Syria are both currently in talks to sign the accords, with the Trump administration also announcing that it will expand the accords to include Lebanon.

Trump said in response: “Coming from you in particular this is very meaningful. Thank you very much.”

This is not the first time that the US president has been nominated for this award. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian politician was the first person to nominate Trump for the prize in both 2018 and 2020, for his negotiations with North Korea, as well as starting the Abraham Accords.

The Pakistani Government recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize last month for “His decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis”.

However, Oleksandr Merezhko, the head of Ukraine’s parliamentary foreign committee, announced that he would withdraw his recommendation due to having "lost any sort of faith and belief" in Trump and his ability to get a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump has claimed in the past that he deserves the prize and the Nobel committee is politically biased. He posted on Truth Social that: "No, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!"

Trump is the 9th US president to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, and would be the 5th president to win after Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, Woodrow Wilson in 1920, Jimmy Carter in 2002 and Barack Obama in 2009.