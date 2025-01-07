Netflix & Disney+ prices to double by 2035, streaming analysis predicts

A selection of Netflix titles.

From movie nights to binge-worthy series, streaming has become a household essential, but at what cost? Currently, one in eight Brits spend over £1,200 on streaming subscriptions annually, while recent price hikes have forced 45% to cancel at least one despite Netflix being forecasted to double profits.

Interested in the price hikes, digital PR agency Reboot Online conducted data analysis to predict how much popular streaming services could cost by 2035, based on trends from the last decade driven by inflation, competition, and changing consumer demands.

It's predicted that Netflix’s Standard with ads tier will double in price over the next 10 years, costing subscribers £9.99 for adverts and limited content. Despite being forecasted to double their profits at the end of 2024, their Premium subscription will increase by 44% to a huge £25.99, bringing their 10-year total to £239, the forecast estimates.

With the national living wage projected to rise to £16.39 per hour by 2035*, it would take 14.6 hours of work - almost two workdays - to cover the cost of this annual Netflix subscription from 2025 to 2035.

The UK’s second most popular streaming service, Amazon Prime, currently costs users £8.99 per month but a historical forecast analysis predicts this will rise to £12.99 in the next few years - up 44%.

Disney+ Standard with ads package is predicted to see the biggest jump at double its 2025 price reaching £9.99 in the next 10 years, while Standard and Premium will increase by 88% (£14.99) and 82% (£19.99) respectively. On average, Disney+ change its prices annually however it costs 17% more than the estimated market value according to Amphere Analysis’ report.

Paramount is also estimated to double its Standard with ads subscription at the same price as Netflix and Prime at £9.99, increasing their standard package to £14.99 and premium to £19.99.

Following recent controversial price changes, Apple TV+ subscribers are likely to see the second-highest jump of all streaming services at 89% to £16.99 - on average they adjust their prices every 17 months.

NOW is predicted to have the smallest price change in the coming years, with their Entertainment and Cinema packages rarely changing historically. However, recent sports changes could lead to fans paying an estimated £47.99 for their subscription by 2025.